Mt. Hebron girls share second place in state 3A track and field championships

Mt. Hebron’s girls sprinters led the Vikings to a tie for second place in the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association Class 3A championships on Saturday.

The Vikings also finished the three-day state championships at Morgan State University’s Hughes Stadium as the top team from Howard County. Mt. Hebron scored 61 points — most of which came from a handful of runners — to finish tied for second with Frederick. Northern Calvert won with 85 points.

“It means a lot,” said Vikings head coach Teyarnte Carter. “We’re still so young, too. Most of the girls on the team are sophomores, with a few freshmen, two juniors and two seniors. Hopefully our future is bright.”

The best performance of the weekend was from Hebron’s 4x400-meter relay team. Sophomore Sierrah Matthews, senior Jaiden Ritter, sophomore Garcelle Pierre and junior Satori Valentine won a gold medal and broke the 3A record with a time of 3 minutes, 50.68 seconds. The previous record was 3:51.50, set by Central-PG in 1982.

“I don’t even think we knew what the record was,” said Ritter, a Boston University commit. “We just came out here to run and set a PR (personal record). Our PR before this was 3:51(.85).”

The Vikings’ top performer was Valentine, who won three gold medals. Before running the final leg of the 4x400, the junior won the 400-meter dash and the 800.

“It means a lot to be a (three-time) state champion,” Valentine said. “I want to thank coach Carter and my teammates for pushing me because they all played a part in helping me get to where I am.”

Ritter also won three medals this weekend. After winning silver in the 4x200 relay alongside Pierre, Matthews and Blaire Ridgely on Friday, Ritter finished second in the 100 and ran the second leg of the 4x400. She lost the 100-meter dash by eight thousandths of a second and finished fourth in the 200, behind the third-place runner by three hundredths of a second.

“For her to be predicted to win the 100 and score in all those events, that’s the way you want to end her state career,” Carter said. “I’m so proud of her.”

Ritter is thankful for Carter, whom Ritter said is a “phenomenal coach.”

“She motivates us,” Ritter said. “She has a personal relationship with each one of us, so she can tailor to our needs. She can read us very well, and she knows what to do to reach us individually.”

The only other Howard County team to place was River Hill in 2A. The Hawks finished in a distant third with 53 points.

Sydney Robinson medaled in four events for the Hawks. After running a leg of River Hill’s 4x200 relay on Thursday, Robinson finished third in the 100, 200 and 4x100 with Janasia Buckner, Araoluwa Omitowoju and Zoe Scott.

“The mindset for me was to place in everything and just drop my times,” said Robinson, a Northeastern University commit. “I needed to prove myself as a senior in my last (state meet).”

Faith Meininger finished second in the mile for her third medal of the weekend. On Thursday, she finished second in the two mile and third in the 4x800.

For the River Hill boys team, Chase McGeehan placed third in the 4x800 on Thursday and 400-meter dash on Saturday.

The next best Howard County team was the Reservoir girls squad in 3A. The Gators, led by Adaobi Tabugbo, finished in fourth with 51 points. Tabugbo won the 100 hurdles, finished second in the 300 hurdles, third in the 4x100 relay alongside Sophie Davidson, Breyonna Young and Asha Taitt and fifth in the 100.

“She’s one of the quietest kids on the team, but her volume of what she does in work ethic is unspeakable,” said Reservoir coach Phil Rogers. “… A kid like that makes coaching easy. If you look at her progression over the last three years, it’s absurd.”

Asha Taitt also medaled for Reservoir, finishing second in the long jump, and the Gators’ 4x400-meter relay team of Adeola Opadina, Annabel Corte, Katelyn Herberholz and Davina Gyimah finished third.

Emmanuel Ibeh paced Reservoir’s boys team, winning the 400-meter dash. The boys finished seventh in 3A.

“He’s one of those kids who you love him, because he works so hard,” Rogers said. “… I’m so proud of him. He’s been our MVP of the season.”

The top boys performer of the weekend was Oakland Mills’ Rafi Cason. In 2A, Cason medaled in four events. He finished second in the 200 and 400 and was a member of the Scorpions’ gold medal-winning 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams. Christopher Evans, Josh Dixon and Deon Breland joined Cason on the 4x100 relay, while Evans, Breland and Javier Relf ran with him in the 4x400 relay.

“We trust each other,” Cason said about the relay teams. “If Chris gets out bad, we know he won’t give up. We know he’ll finish. It’s the trust you build up over time.”

Hammond’s boys team was carried by Loick Amouzou and Damon Brockenberry in 2A. Amouzou, a junior, finished second in the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles, while Brockenberry took home a gold medal in the 400 and a bronze in the 100.

Howard County took the top three spots in the 2A 400-meter dash, with McGeehan finishing third and Cason placing second.

“Every meet (McGeehan and Cason) push me to run faster, train harder and get a better time,” Brockenberry said.

In 4A, Howard’s girls team was led by Amanda Eliker, who finished second in the mile on Saturday and two mile on Friday. She was four tenths of a second behind the winner in the mile.

Atholton’s girls performed well in the 3A field events. Morgan Young finished second in the shot put, and Cassidy Bunyard placed second in the high jump. On Friday, Madison Garrigus took home a silver medal in the pole vault.

Centennial’s Liam Lovering extended his seed distance by more than 14 feet to take home a silver medal in the 3A boys discus.

TEAM STANDINGS:

Girls 2A

3. River Hill, 53; 18. Oakland Mills, 14; T-30. Glenelg, 3

Girls 3A

T-2. Mt. Hebron, 61; 4. Reservoir, 51; 9. Atholton, 35; T-19. Centennial, 10

Girls 4A

13. Howard, 23

Boys 2A

6. Oakland Mills, 44.5; T-8. Hammond, 41; 10. River Hill, 28; 15. Wilde Lake, 15; T-30. Glenelg, 1

Boys 3A

7. Reservoir, 31; T-12. Centennial, 22; T-16. Mt. Hebron, 17; T-25. Atholton, 11; 33. Long Reach, 6

Boys 4A

18. Howard, 15

Medalists from Thursday and Friday

Girls 2A

Faith Meininger, River Hill, second place, 3,200

Faith Meininger, Kennedy Clark, Raaya Khleif, Katherine Kitzinger, River Hill, third place, 4x800

Kennedy Clark, Sydney Robinson, Janasia Buckner, Araoluwa Omitowoju, River Hill, second place, 4x200

Girls 3A

Jaiden Ritter, Blaire Ridgely, Garcelle Pierre, Sierrah Matthews, Mt. Hebron, second place, 4x200