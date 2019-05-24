Mt. Hebron’s Ritter shines to open 3A/4A state track and field championships

Mt. Hebron sprinter Jaiden Ritter was one of several Howard County athletes to take home a medal on Friday, which served as the opening day for 3A/4A schools at the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association track and field championships.

The six Howard County schools in Class 3A and 4A combined to finish in the top three in five events between the boys and girls at Morgan State University’s Hughes Stadium, with Ritter winning a silver medal and placing first in a preliminary race.

The senior finished first in the girls 100-meter dash preliminary race — qualifying for Saturday’s finals — and ran the final leg on Hebron’s second-place finishing 4x200-meter relay team.

“It was about everyone coming out here and leaving it all on the track,” said Ritter, who also qualified for the 200 finals on Saturday. “It’s not as much about the place as it is about the time. We accomplished what we set out to do.”

Ritter, a Boston University commit, finished the 100 preliminary in 12.09 seconds. In the 4x200, she joined Sierrah Matthews, Blaire Ridgely and Garcelle Pierre for a personal-best time of 1 minute, 40.97 seconds.

“Sierrah got out very well; Garcelle ran a really good time; Blaire brought it in; and Jaiden finished,” said Mt. Hebron head coach Teyarnte Carter. “I think they did a really good job to finish second when running against a top team (James H. Blake).”

Atholton started the day with a bronze medal in the girls 4x800-meter relay. Emily Brefo, Katherine Morris, Camryn Streib and Gabriella Degrezia finished in 9:39

“They stuck with it,” said Atholton coach Ivan Alvarado. “I think they could have challenged for a win, but they got it done.”

The Raiders earned a second medal a few hours later when Madison Garrigus finished second in the pole vault. Garrigus cleared 10 feet, before barely nicked the bar on her 10-6 attempt.

“She’s a great kid,” Alvarado said. “She’s been progressing nicely. She’s really talented, and now her work in practice with the coaches is starting to come to fruition.”

Howard’s Amanda Eliker then finished second in the girls two mile, crossing the finish line in 11:05. Eliker, who ran a leg in Howard’s 4x800-meter relay during the regular season, did not on Friday.

“My coach wanted me to be able to do well today and place, so I didn’t run the (4x800). I guess it worked out,” said Eliker. “It can be hard doing both in the same day. You run the 800 all out and then your legs are tired for the two mile an hour later.”

Centennial’s Jacob Cole followed up Eliker’s placing with a bronze medal in the boys two mile. The sophomore, who said Friday’s 3,200-meter run was only his fourth time running the event, finished the race in 9:41.

“My coach doesn’t like putting younger kids in the longer distance events,” Cole said. “I wanted to score points for my team, but I really wanted to get a medal.”

Friday’s action also featured the preliminary races for the boys and girls 100, 200 and 110/100 hurdles.

Atholton’s Ali Bowens qualified in the 100- and 200-meter dashes, while Reservoir’s Darius Ellerbe and Emmanuel Ibeh earned spots in the 100 and 200, respectively.

Reservoir’s Adaobi Tabugbo qualified in the girls 100-meter dash and 100-meter hurdles. She ran the fastest 100 hurdles time by 55 hundredths of a second. Teammate Kimayah Faye also qualified in the 100 hurdles.

In addition to Ritter, Ridgely also qualified in the girls 100. Ritter believes she can improve on her 12.09-second time she ran in the 100 prelims.

“There were some technical things I need to fix in my race,” Ritter said. “Tomorrow, I’m going to focus on fixing those. My own personal goal is to win tomorrow, but if not to win, to at least (run a) PR.”

Standings

3A girls

6. Atholton

7. Mt. Hebron

15. Reservoir

18. Centennial

3A boys

T-7. Centennial

T-12. Reservoir

18. Mt. Hebron

4A girls

T-8. Howard

4A boys

T-12 Howard

Other competitors

Girls

Kiara Murray, Howard, 100

Tiwi Odutola, Howard, 100

Jannah Hall, Reservoir, 100 hurdles

Blaire Ridgely, Mt. Hebron, 200

Sierrah Matthews, Mt. Hebron, 200

Morgan Nasir, Atholton, 200

Michaela Greene, Howard, 200

Michelle Weaver, Centennial, 3,200

Chiara Sforza, Atholton, 3,200

Aanchal Kasargod, Atholton, 3,200

Jasmine Ives, Mt. Hebron, 3,200

Sara Kindbom, Howard, 3,200

Sophie Davidson, Adeola Opadina, Katelyn Herberholz, Davina Gyimah, Reservoir, 4x200

Morgan Nasir, Kailee Bunyard, Aniyah Nelson, Hannah Tarver, Atholton, 4x200

Lara Abedin, Satori Valentine, Michelle Ngugi, Riley Benson, Mt. Hebron, 4x800

Danielle Koerner, Katherine Pistner, Marisa Thomas, Alison Betler, Centennial, 4x800

Kate Hyde, Annabel Cortez, Meah Konstanzer, Caroline Rosenberry, Reservoir, 4x800

Nimrit Ahuja, Sam Cavanaugh, Lynna Beraich, Emily Gorny, Howard, 4x800

Doyinsola Olayinka, Howard, discus

Kimayah Faye, Reservoir, triple jump

Kristina Jewell, Reservoir, triple jump

Stephanie Wilson, Reservoir, triple jump

KcKenna Bishop, Mt. Hebron, pole vault

Kaylee Kim, Mt. Hebron, pole vault

Boys

Kristopher Lytle, Atholton, 100

Zachary Garwacki, Centennial, 110 hurdles

Bryant Langham, Reservoir, 110 hurdles

Subomi Olumide, Mt. Hebron, 110 hurdles

Djavan White, Long Reach, 200

Zach Deming, Centennial, 3,200

William Jones, Mt. Hebron, 3,200

Justin Ziegler, Centennial, 3,200

Darius Ellerbe, Ayomide Agbayewa, Emmanuel Ibeh, Camron Mattocks, Reservoir, 4x200

Djavan White, Isaiah Powell-Major, Montrae Williams, Kimball Tyler, Long Reach, 4x200

Ali Bowens, Gyasi Bowens, Neal Tyler, Noah Alper, Atholton, 4x200

William Jones, Sam Iseman, Connor Croft, Joel Evans, Mt. Hebron, 4x800

Julian Vissering, Owen Bennertz, Logan Kim, Josh Bradford, Reservoir, 4x800

Justin Werner, Nick Weber, Matt Macdonald, Kyle Moore, Atholton, 4x800

Jake Muma, Fernando Duraes, Andrew Bank, David Riina, Centennial, 4x800

Zach Fletcher, Alex Strawley, Kendall Phillips, Maxwell Myers, Howard, 4x800

Eric Okoye, Howard, long jump, high jump

Dorian Coates, Atholton, high jump

Liam Lovering, Centennial, shot put

Jack Ragonese, Centennial, shot put

Chris Joseph, Howard, shot put

Collin Greene, Howard, shot put

Jalen Jasmin, Reservoir, long jump

Emmanuel Ibeh, Reservoir, long jump

Anthony Matthews, Centennial, long jump

Griffin Shirodkar, Howard, pole vault

