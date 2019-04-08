Mt. Hebron wins fifth consecutive Howard County Invitational swimming title

The 42nd annual Howard County Invitational Swim meet, open to all Howard County public high school students, featured 116 swimmers spread between 17 events on Sunday, April 7 at Howard Community College.

Mt. Hebron won the team title for a fifth straight season, scoring 794.5 points to outpace other top three team finishers Atholton (734) and Howard (549). Overall, there was at least one swimmer from 11 of the county’s 12 schools.

Five swimmers finished with the maximum 40 points, courtesy of winning a pair of events — Will Hoogenboom (Mt. Hebron), Grant Kay (Mt. Hebron), Anna Kwon (Centennial), Ana Lesho (River Hill) and Zichao Liang (Atholton).

Of the swimmers in attendance, five are currently committed to varsity swimming in college. They are Centennial’s Tom Arbaugh (Wesleyan University), Lesho (US Naval Academy), Reservoir’s Claire O’Shaughnessy (University of Richmond), Reservoir’s Taylor Spillman (Iona College) and Mt. Hebron’s Carl Zhang (Carleton College).

A donation will be made to the after prom parties for all schools represented at the meet.

Combined Team Scores: 1. Mt. Hebron, 794.5 points; 2. Atholton, 734; 3. Howard, 549; 4. Centennial, 535; 5. River Hill, 524; 6. Reservoir, 406; 7. Hammond, 181; 8. Marriots Ridge, 173; 9. Long Reach, 129.5; 10. Oakland Mills, 121; 11. Wilde Lake, 5.

Top Girls: 1. Anna Kwon, Centennial, 40 points; 1. Ana Lesho, River Hill, 40; 3. Kasie Baker, Centennial, 37; 3. Taylor Spillman, Reservoir, 37; 3. Katie Beuchel, Howard, 37; 3. Claire O’Shaughnessy, Reservoir, 37.

7. Marin Oehler, Howard, 35; 7. Lexi Cucchiaro, Mt. Hebron, 35; 9. Zuilda Nwaeze, Atholton, 34; 10. Sarah Burnett, River Hill, 33; 10. Naomi Chao, Centennial, 33; 10. Rachel Soubier, River Hill, 33.

Top Boys: 1. Will Hoogenboom, Mt. Hebron, 40 points; 1. Grant Kay, Mt. Hebron, 40; 1. Zichao Liang, Atholton, 40; 4. James Shen, Atholton, 37; 4. Shane Collins, Mt. Hebron, 37; 4. Collin Draminski, Mt. Hebron, 37; 4. Aaron Zeng, Atholton, 37.

8. Joshua Liu, Mt Hebron, 34; 8. Carl Zhang, Mt. Hebron, 34; 10. Connor Spillman, Re, 33; 10. Jingtang Yang, Atholton, 33.

Winners:

Women’s 50 Free: 1. Anna Kwon, C, 25.56.

Men’s 50 Free: 1. Will Hoogenboom, Mt. Hebron, 22.48.

Women’s 100 Butterfly: 1. Claire O’Shaughnessy, Reservoir, 59.01.

Men’s 100 Butterfly: 1. Nataniel Arocho, Hammond, 59.41.

Women’s 50 Breaststroke: 1. Ana Lesho, River Hill, 34.31.

Men’s 50 Breaststroke: 1. Zichao Liang, Atholton, 28.54.

Women’s 100 Backstroke: 1. Kasie Baker, Centennial, 1:04.94.

Men’s 100 Backstroke: 1. James Chen, Atholton, 56.40.

Women’s 200 Medley Relay: 1. Howard (McArthur, Oehler, Tyer, Beuchel), 2:01.78.

Men’s 200 Medley Relay: 1. Atholton (Meyer, Liang, Zeng, Yang), 1:45.59.

Mixed 250 Free Relay: 1. Mt. Hebron (Roman, Draminski, Sating, Hoogenboom), 2:13.14.

Women’s 50 Butterfly: 1. Anna Kwon, Centennial, 27.13.

Men’s 50 Butterfly: 1. Collin Draminski, Mt. Hebron, 24.91.

Women’s 100 Free: 1. Katie Beuchel, Howard, 56.05.

Men’s 100 Free: 1. Grant Kay, Mt. Hebron, 50.36.

Women’s 50 Backstroke: 1. Gaby Jantac, Marriotts Ridge, 31.76.

Men’s 50 Backstroke: 1. Aaron Zeng, Atholton, 26.52.

Reach Brent Kennedy at bkennedy@baltsun.com or follow him on twitter @BKBSunSports