News Maryland Howard County Howard County Sports

Howard County girls soccer power rankings: third edition.

Every Monday of each week, Howard County Times girls soccer beat reporter Monica D'Ippolito ranks the Howard County teams based on their body of work this fall. You can tweet at her @MonicaDIppolito with comments or questions about the rankings. Previous week's rankings are in ().

Monica D'Ippolito
Copyright © 2019, Howard County Times, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
66°