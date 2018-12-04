Challengers hungry to unseat reigning Howard County girls basketball powerhouse programs Howard, Long Reach

Reservoir senior Emily Dorn and coach Deb Taylor sit down to discuss the upcoming 2018-19 season for the Gators and the outlook for Howard County girls basketball as a whole heading into the winter.

Reservoir senior Emily Dorn and coach Deb Taylor sit down to discuss the upcoming 2018-19 season for the Gators and the outlook for Howard County girls basketball as a whole heading into the winter.

Howard 2017-18 record: 15-1, 22-2 Coach: Scott Robinson, eighth year Top players: Juniors Anii Harris (G), Camille Malagar (G) and Marisa Sanchez-Henry (G); sophomores Emily Durkee (G) and Lauren Russell (G); freshman Gabby Scott (F). What you need to know: During a coaching career that has spanned nearly three decades, including stints as the varsity coach for the boys and girls at Mt. Hebron, Scott Robinson has never had a roster that didn’t feature a single senior. That is, until this winter. The three-time defending county-champion Lions certainly have a different look, with the top four scorers from a season ago having graduated. The good news, though, is that thanks to a young but talented core group of guards, this isn’t a complete rebuild. Juniors Marissa Sanchez-Henry and Camille Malagar have each showcased the ability to score in double digits consistently, while Lauren Russell and Emily Durkee also saw significant minutes a year ago as freshmen. “We have a couple girls that have been on varsity now for a couple years — Marissa and Camille — that can lead by example and I’m also lucky to have a really good JV coach [James Stewart] that runs the same system,” Robinson said. “So even though we are very young, there is still some continuity to build around.” Anii Harris, a transfer into the program from Pallotti, and freshman Gabby Scott should be new faces playing major minutes as well. Scott, the younger sister of all-county forward Emileigh Scott (2017 grad), is the lone post player on the varsity team this winter. Long Reach senior Lyric Swann talks about the upcoming season, where the Lightning will be looking to build on last year’s run to the 3A state finals. Long Reach senior Lyric Swann talks about the upcoming season, where the Lightning will be looking to build on last year’s run to the 3A state finals. SEE MORE VIDEOS Long Reach 2017-18 record: 15-1, 21-3 Coach: Kelli Cofield, eighth year Top players: Seniors Ariana Briggs-Hall (F), Malaya Streeter (G), Jaelyn Swann (G), Lyric Swann (G) and Haley Thompson (F); junior Jalyn Richardson (G). What you need to know: It was a historic season in almost every respect last winter for the Lightning, which captured county and region titles and eclipsed 20 victories all for the first time. Losing first-team all-county guard Kiana Williams is a significant blow, but everyone else is back and that includes 2017-18 Player of the Year Lyric Swann, who averaged a county-best 19.3 points per game. The team has shooters in Lyric and Jaelyn Swann, a proven inside presence in the duo of Ariana Briggs-Hall and Haley Thompson, and explosive ball handlers in guards Malaya Streeter and Jalyn Richardson. Richardson is a transfer into the program from Arundel, having averaged 8.6 points a game as a sophomore. Senior Rebecca Ford is another transfer expected to contribute right away, arriving from St. Francis Prep in New York. Ford and junior Maya Proctor will each provide minutes off the bench in the frontcourt. “Anytime you lose a player as talented as Kiana was, you feel that. But that said, the strength of this team is our expereience,” coach Kelli Cofield said. “We have eight seniors on this team, many of which have been playing together now for several years. And this is also a team with a lot of versatile players that we can put out there in a number of different combinations.” Marriotts Ridge 2017-18 record: 8-8, 13-11 Coach: Sarah Miller, first year Top players: Senior Mallory Conroy (G/F); juniors Emma Miller (G) and Emma Morath (F); sophomore Morgan Lee (G). Marriotts Ridge got the opportunity to showcase just how far it’s come over the course of the last month, celebrating senior night with a 50-28 victory Thursday evening over a Hammond team it had lost to in early January. Acadia Noll scored 10 points to lead an offensive effort that saw seven Mustangs... What you need to know: Last year’s Mustangs’ team was one of the deepest in the county, with eight players averaging three or more points a game. That spread of playing time has this year’s group, which features the return of three starters and nine players overall, ready to hit the ground running. Mallory Conroy led the way in scoring last winter with nine points a game and returns as one of five seniors. The underclassmen boast plenty of potential as well, especially in the form of the additions from last year’s JV squad that went undefeated in county play. Coach Sarah Miller is particularly excited about Emma Miller and Morgan Lee, expecting them to “make an immediate impact in the scoring column this year.” Marriotts Ridge raced out of the gates last year to a 6-3 record during December and face nearly the exact same schedule this year — including non-county contests during the first month against South Carroll, Glen Burnie and Liberty. Mt. Hebron 2017-18 record: 5-11, 9-14 Coach: Tierney Ahearn, first year Top players: Seniors Eve Chase (F), Clarke Oliver (G), Julia Rodriguez (G) and Meredith Williams (F); junior Tori Valentine (G). Over the course of this upcoming season, Mt. Hebron coach Tony Bell knows his squad will inevitably face its share of adversity. Although now, after coming back from an early 12-point deficit to earn a 40-31 victory over Glenelg Country in the Vikings’ season opener on Tuesday, Bell has a great... What you need to know: Another team that appears more than capable of flipping its record from a season ago, the Vikings are one of the county’s more experienced squads with eight returning players and six seniors. In fact, Mt. Hebron is the only county program that brings back five players that averaged at least five points a game in 2017-18. Tori Valentine is the leader of the group, having made first team All-County last season while averaging 15.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 3.3 steals a game. “She has phenomenal point guard with unmatched speed and quickness,” first-year coach Tierney Ahearn said. “She will be the catalyst of our offense.” The senior group with starting experience features a pair of guards — Clarke Oliver and Julia Rodriguez — and a pair of forwards — Eve Chase and Meredith Williams. The two newcomers are Audrey Harrington and Erin Dixon, a pair of freshmen expected to add quality depth to the roster according to Ahearn. Ahearn herself has deep Hebron roots, graduating from the school in 1993 and playing on the varsity basketball team for three seasons. She is hoping to “bring back the Hebron tradition of relentless defense.” Oakland Mills junior guard Jazmine Washington talks about the outlook for the Scorpions heading into this winter after winning the 2A South region championship last year. Oakland Mills junior guard Jazmine Washington talks about the outlook for the Scorpions heading into this winter after winning the 2A South region championship last year. SEE MORE VIDEOS Oakland Mills 2017-18 record: 10-6, 17-9 Coach: Walt Hagins, second year Top players: Seniors Lilyann Eldridge (G), Marley Grenway (G), Kiyah King (F), Aislynn Riggs (F) and Kobie Scott-Pearson (F); junior Jazmine Washington (G). What you need to know: With a roster last winter that featured no seniors, the Scorpions ended up being the county’s biggest surprise team — going from nine wins in 2016-17 to 17 victories and a 2A South region championship. Fueled by that postseason run, Oakland Mills has even bigger goals this winter. “We talk about it at the end of every practice, winning that 2A state championship. We look at the posters on the wall, and it’s been over 20 years. We want to do it for OM, do it for the community and do it for ourselves,” said junior guard Jazmine Washington, who is one of three returners — joining Marley Grenway and Aislynn Riggs — that averaged at least 11 points a game a year ago.

In addition to the returners, the team has also added a couple versatile wing players in Kiyah King and Kobie Scott-Pearson. King was at Wilde Lake last year and averaged 14.8 points a game, while Scott-Pearson arrives from Western to provide an inside-outside presence. Last year, Riggs was the lone post presence, now the team has several. It all adds up to what coach Walt Hagins said is a much more versatile group in terms of skill set and depth. “It’s no longer on, what I referred to last year as the ‘Trio of Titans,’ to carry the brunt of the load for us. I can make substitutions this year and we can play in different ways,” Hagins said. “I think you are going to see a group that can stretch the floor and really score the basketball.” Reservoir 2017-18 record: 11-5, 15-9 Coach: Deb Taylor, fourth year Top players: Seniors Emily Dorn (G/F), Jenni Fourney (G) and Natalie Verna (G); junior Tiffany Hooker (G); sophomores Kate Abunassar (G) and Abby Bailey (F). Reservoir put the finishing touches on a perfect month of January on Wednesday night, although it took battling through a fair share of adversity. The Gators, which had trailed visiting River Hill by as many as 11 points in the first half, regrouped to tie the game by the end of the third quarter... What you need to know: After a slow start last year that saw the team lose six of its first seven contests, the Gators caught fire during the second half of the season — going 14-3 the rest of the way. With a strong returning cast, headlined by first-team all-county senior Emily Dorn, Reservoir is hoping to carry over some of that momentum. This is a team with a ton of talent and experience, including a senior trio of Dorn, Jenni Fourney and Natalie Verna that have all been on varsity for four years now. “We came in together four years ago and we know each other really well,” coach Deb Taylor said. “I know what they can do, they know what I am looking for, and they provide great leadership for the new girls.” All signs point to a breakout season for junior guard Tiffany Hooker, who already was one of the team’s top scorers at 7.3 points a game last winter. Kate Abunassar (5.9 ppg in 2017-18) and athletic forward Abby Bailey (3.6 ppg) are also returning players that logged major minutes a season ago. Throw in a larger role for sophomore Daniah Moultrie, along with immediate impact minutes from freshmen Karis Turner and Maddy Davis, and this is a deep team with plenty of options off the bench. Taylor adds that after graduating the double-double averages Nia Powell put up in the paint, the team will likely look to spread the floor and play faster. “Replacing the inside strength and post presence of last year will be difficult, but we will adjust to a more aggressive running style,” Taylor said. “We have terrific guards who can push the ball and shoot. Although we are a bit smaller, our posts are athletic and versatile and can fit into a running style of play.” River Hill 2017-18 record: 7-9, 14-10 Coach: Teresa Waters, 21st year Top players: Seniors Emily Masker (F) and Maggie O’Keefe (G); juniors Kennedy Clark (G) and Saniha Jackson (F). Coming off a 7-15 season last winter, River Hill coach Teresa Waters knew the turnaround process this year was going to take a little time. If the first two weeks of the season are any indication, however, the Hawks just might be ahead of schedule. River Hill put three players in double figures... What you need to know: The Hawks are coming off their first winning overall season since the 2013-14 campaign and bring back three starters from last year’s squad. Kennedy Clark led the team in scoring a season ago with 8.7 points a game and fellow junior Saniha Jackson wasn’t far behind with 7.7 points a contest. The duo of Clark and Jackson, to go along with the versatile Emily Masker (5.3 ppg in 2017-18), provides a nice snapshot of the team’s inside-outside balance. Coach Teresa Waters says the ability push the ball and play with tempo is among the team’s strengths, but the team also showcased the ability to thrive in a half-court game as well last year. Despite finishing under .500 in county play, the Hawks were one of the league’s top defensive teams, particularly down the stretch —holding five of their last seven opponents under 40 points. Keep an eye on the team’s crop of four freshmen that made varsity, in particular forward Anihya Smith. Wilde Lake 2017-18 record: 0-16, 1-20 Coach: Rhonda Corkeron, second year Top players: Juniors Kalani Corkeron (G/F), Alexa Mullican (G/F) and Lily Richards (C); Freshmen Brianna Floyd (G), Mia Swaby-Rowe (F) and Claire Zimmerman (G). What you need to know: It’s another incredibly young team for the Wildecats, which feature no seniors and just two returning players from a season ago. The good news is that one of those juniors — Kalani Corkeron — is among the top returning players in the county after averaging 12.9 points a game last winter. “Last year wasn’t successful; in the win/loss column for us, but Kalani accepted and delivered on the challenge of guiding, supporting, leading by example, playing all positions, defending the opponent’s best players and still scoring points,” coach Rhonda Corkeron said. Richards is the lone other returner, providing rebounding and a presence inside. The team will get a big boost from a talented trio of freshmen that all boast experience playing travel basketball. While Wilde Lake didn’t win a game in county last season, the team did have four games decided by eight points or less. The talent is there to break through in some of those close contests. “We are stressing defense and an up-tempo game and see that as our strengths this season,” Rhonda Corkeron said. “We are young, quick and aggressive.” Chapelgate 2017-18 record: 2-12 IAAM C, 3-20 Coach: Kevin Florent, second year Top players: Senior Bri Garrett (G); juniors Micala Feldi (F), Jadyn Henderson (F) and Joi Thornton (G). What you need to know: The Yellowjackets are in their second year under coach Kevin Florent, who says he has “a new team with many new players,” that will be continuing its “rebuilding process.” Of the 10 players on the roster, only three are seniors. Of that elder group, Bri Garrett serves as one of the team’s three captains — joined by Joi Thornton and Jadyn Henderson. The strength of this group is undoubtedly its guard play, headlined by the scoring abilities of Thornton. Already this season, the junior guard scored a game-high 13 points in a 25-17 Chapelgate victory over Southern Maryland Christian Academy. Big picture in the IAAM C Conference, there is just one division this year. Last winter, Bryn Mawr won the X Division with a league record of 13-2 and Catholic won the Y Division with a record of 11-3. Chapelgate won just two league games a season ago — beating Concordia Prep and Friends. Glenelg Country 2017-18 record: 3-9 IAAM B, 3-12 Coach: William Harper, third year