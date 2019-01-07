Girls basketball roundup: Mt. Hebron hands Bel Air first loss

Tori Valentine and Eve Chase each registered double-doubles and Mt. Hebron led from start to finish en route to handing Bel Air its first loss of the season on Monday evening.

The Vikings, which bounced back from a four-point loss against Reservoir on Friday, improved to 5-5 overall this winter.

“They were pretty athletic, but we had a good day,” Mt. Hebron coach Tierney Ahearn said. “[Our team] really responded well from last week.”

Through the month of December, take a look at the top Howard County's girls basketball offensive standouts. This photo gallery showcases all the public school players currently averaging at least five points a game during the 2018-2019 season. (Brent Kennedy) (Brent Kennedy)

Valentine spearheaded the dominant effort by the Vikings with 24 points, 15 rebounds, six steals and five assists. Chase, though, was right behind her with 16 points, 10 rebounds, three steals and three blocks.

Already ahead by 12 points at halftime, Mt. Hebron really opened things up by outscoring the Bobcats 17-7 in the third quarter.

In the loss, Autumn Dougherty led Bel Air with 15 points.

Mt. Hebron 58, Bel Air 32

MH (2-3, 5-5): Valentine 24, Chase 16, Oliver 4, Dixon 4, Madden 2, Reese 2, Harrington 2, Williams 2, Milano 2.

BA (4-0, 7-1): Dougherty 15, B. Springer 9, M. Springer 2, Wehland 2, Locholzki 2, Hall 2.

Half: 29-17 MH.

Other scores:

Manchester Valley 45, Wilde Lake 34

The Mavericks came back from a seven-point deficit at the half to pull away down the stretch for the non-county victory. Amelia Saunders led the way with 18 points for Manchester Valley, which outscored the Wildecats 12-3 in the fourth quarter.

Mia Swaby-Rowe scored a season high 12 points in the loss for Wilde Lake.

MV: Saunders 18, Johnson 8, Kilingenberg 7, Boswell 6, Breeding 2, Piper 2, Flater 2.

WL (0-5, 1-8): Swaby-Rowe 12, Corkeron 11, Zimmerman 8, Floyd 3.

Half: 24-17 WL.

Aberdeen 53, Marriotts Ridge 46 OT

Anija Stancell scored a game-high 24 points to help Aberdeen outlast the visiting Mustangs in overtime.

A: Stancell 24, Cooper 7, J. DeVeaux 6, Smith 4, Amanda 4, Elaxa 4, T. DeVeaux 4.

MR (2-2, 4-6): Conroy 10, Miller 9, Morath 8, Noll 8, Lee 8, Bryan 2, Crawford 1.

Half: 18-17 A; Regulation: 42-42.

Reach Brent Kennedy at bkennedy@baltsun.com or follow him on twitter @BKBSunSports