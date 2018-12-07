Girls Basketball round-up: Long Reach beats Mt. Hebron for Cofield's 100th win

In the county-opening game for both teams, Long Reach got a career-high 35 points from senior Lyric Swann to help pull out a 75-68 victory over Mt. Hebron in a game that came down to the final minute.

The win was the 100th career victory for Lightning coach Kelli Cofield, who was honored on the floor by her team after the contest.

The game was tied at 68 and the Vikings had the ball with 40 seconds left, but Long Reach guard Jalyn Richardson stole the ball and raced the length of the floor for a layup to put the Lightning ahead. Long Reach scored the next five unanswered points to close out the contest and win by seven.

Arianna Briggs-Hall chipped in with 21 points in the win for the Lightning, while Tori Valentine led the way with 25 points in the loss for Mt. Hebron.

Long Reach 75, Mt. Hebron 68

LR (1-0, 1-0): L. Swann 35, Briggs-Hall 21, J. Swann 9, Richardson 5, Thompson 3, Ford 2.

MH (0-1, 0-2): Valentine 25, Chase 13, Dixon 10, Oliver 9, Williams 3, Reese 3, Madden 3, Milano 2.

Half: 37-35 MH.

Howard 59, Reservoir 50

Ho (1-0, 1-0): Scott 15, Malagar 13, Sanchez-Henry 12, Russell 8, Durkee 6, Harris 5.

Re (0-1, 0-1): Dorn 16, Hooker 15, Davis 7, Verna 6, Bailey 3, Abunassar 2, Turner 1.

Half: 26-23 Ho.

Oakland Mills 75, Hammond 49

After leading by just two points, 27-25, at the half, the Scorpions took over en route to the convincing victory on opening night. Marley Grenway led all scorers with 25 points, while teammate Kiyah King was right behind her with 21.

In the loss, the Golden Bears got big games from Imani Reid (18 points, 6 rebounds) and Nyelle Allen (12 points, 16 rebounds).

OM (1-0, 1-0): Grenway 25, King 21, Scott-Pearson 11, Washington 10, Riggs 5, McDuffie 3.

Ha (0-1, 0-1): Reid 18, Allen 12, Liguori 7, Brown 6, Beahim 2, Sanme-Anylor 2, Thomas 2.

Half: 27-25 OM.

Centennial 55, Atholton 46

Rasa Welsh scored a game-high 21 points and also pulled down 11 rebounds to lead the way for the Eagles in the season-opening victory.

C (1-0, 1-0): Welsh 21, Molz 11, Reese 10, Urquiga 9, Dossett 4.

A (0-1, 0-1): Sowah 8, Perlin 7, Cannon 7, Blair 6, Ruley 6, Kidd 5, Morton 3, A. Hargrett 2, M. Hargrett 2.

Half: 28-21 C.

River Hill 52, Wilde Lake 25

Saniha Jackson scored a game-high 19 points and the Hawks bounced back after an opening-night loss to Tuscarora on Thursday. Kennedy Clark also finished in double figures with 14 points.

Kalani Corkeron led the way for the Wildecats in the loss with 16 points.

RH (1-0, 1-1): Corkeron 16, Zimmerman 5, Mullican 2, Richards 2,

WL (0-1, 0-1): Jackson 19, Clark 14, Smith 8, Masker 5, Patel 4, McCullough 2.

Half: 25-12 RH.

Marriotts Ridge 42, Glenelg 26

Mallory Conroy (15 points) and Emma Morath (12) were the offensive leaders for the Mustangs in the season-opening victory over the Gladiators.

