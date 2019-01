Steve Ruark / Capital Gazette

The Wildecats just finished an absolutely brutal part of their schedule, facing five straight county teams with winning overall records. There were some bright spots, including scoring 45 points offensively against second-place Reservoir, but in the end its been seven straight losses by double digits since the team earned its lone victory over Northwestern during winter break. Up next: vs Centennial on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.