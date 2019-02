Steve Ruark / Capital Gazette

The Wildecats lost their lone game of the week, a 56-20 defeat at the hands of River Hill. The team has dropped eight straight contests overall. On a positive note, the team’s freshmen trio of Brianna Floyd, Mia Swaby-Rowe and Claire Zimmerman have all taken turns as the top supporting offensive player around leader Kalani Corkeron during the month of January. Their development provides hope for the future and a possible breakthrough before the end of the season. Up next: at Marriotts Ridge on Monday at 5:30 p.m.