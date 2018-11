Photo by Brent Kennedy

The Wildecats were unable to break through in county play this winter, with the team’s lone victory coming against Northeast in mid-December. The team had some near misses, including single-digit losses against Hammond, Oakland Mills and Marriotts Ridge twice. On the bright side, sophomore Kalani Corkeron consistently showcased herself as one of the county’s top young talents on the way to a scoring average of 12.8 points a game.