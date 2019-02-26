Seeds announced for Howard County teams in 2018-19 MPSSAA basketball region tournaments

The seeds for the 2019 Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association region tournament were released on Tuesday morning, with Howard County’s boys and girls teams split up between the 4A North, 3A East and 2A South regions.

On the boys side, Atholton earned the top seed in Section I of 3A East after finishing the regular season 19-2 overall and claiming sole possession of the program’s first county championship since 2014. The Raiders, along with Reservoir (14-8 overall) and Centennial (13-9), have an opening-round bye.

Oakland Mills earned the top seed in Section I of 2A South after finishing the regular season with an overall record of 17-5. River Hill (15-7), courtesy of finishing with one more win than Wilde Lake (14-7), secures the second seed in the section and joins the Scorpions with a first-round bye.

Howard (5-17) is the county’s lone team in 4A North, earning a No. 4 seed in Section I.

For the girls, co-county champion Howard (18-3) has the second seed in Section I of the 4A North region. Western (19-4) secured the top seed and join the Lions with a first-round bye.

In 3A East, Long Reach (15-4) is the top seed in Section I after earning a piece of the county championship crown for a second straight year. The Lightning, along with Reservoir (16-6) and Mt. Hebron (14-8), have an opening round bye.

Oakland Mills (17-5) earned the top seed in Section I of 2A South for a second consecutive winter. The Scorpions and River Hill (15-7), which is seeded second in the same section, each have opening-round byes.

The opening round of the playoffs is scheduled to tip off on Friday night, with the better seed serving as the home team. For the schools that have home games for both their boys and girls teams to begin the playoffs, there is the potential for double headers.

First round matchups involving Howard County teams include: Catonsville boys at Howard (4A North); Long Reach boys at Mt. Hebron (3A East); Hammond boys at Wilde Lake (2A South); Glenelg boys at Marriotts Ridge (2A South); Centennial girls at Atholton (3A East); Wilde Lake girls at Hammond (2A South); and Glenelg girls at Marriotts Ridge (2A South).

The state semifinals for the boys are scheduled for March 14 (3A and 4A) and March 15 (1A and 2A) at the Xfinity Center on the campus of the University of Maryland. The state finals will follow on March 16.

The state semifinals for the girls are scheduled for March 14 (3A and 4A) and March 15 (1A and 2A) at the SECU Arena on the campus of Towson University. The state finals will follow on March 16.

BOYS SEEDS:

4A North

Section I — 1. Dulaney; 2. Perry Hall; 3. Mervo; 4. Howard; 5. Catonsville. Section II — 1. Paint Branch; 2. Springbrook; 3. Sherwood; 4. Blair; 5. Northwood; 6. Urbana.

3A East

Section I — 1. Atholton; 2. Reservoir; 3. Centennial; 4. Mt. Hebron; 5. Long Reach. Section II — 1. James M. Bennett; 2. Stephen Decatur; 3. Northeast; 4. Chesapeake-AA.

2A South

Section I — 1. Oakland Mills; 2. River Hill; 3. Wilde Lake; 4. Marriotts Ridge; 5. Glenelg; 6. Hammond. Section II — 1. Thomas Stone; 2. Westlake; 3. Calvert; 4. Southern; 5. Patuxent; 6. LaPlata.

GIRLS SEEDS:

4A North

Section I — 1. Western; 2. Howard; 3. Catonsville; 4. Dulaney; 5. Mervo; 6. Perry Hall. Section II — 1. Sherwood; 2. Paint Branch; 3. Urbana; 4. Montgomery Blair; 5. Springbrook; 6. Northwood.

3A East

Section I — 1. Long Reach; 2. Reservoir; 3. Mt. Hebron; 4. Atholton; 5. Centennial. Section II — 1. James M. Bennett; 2. Chesapeake-AA; 3. Stephen Decatur; 4. Northeast.

2A South

Section I — 1. Oakland Mills; 2. River Hill; 3. Hammond; 4. Marriotts Ridge; 5. Glenelg; 6. Wilde Lake. Section II — 1. Calvert; 2. Westlake; 3. Patuxent; 4. La Plata; 5. Thomas Stone; 6. Southern.

