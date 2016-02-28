Jim Coleman Honda Howard County basketball Player of the Week 2015-16

Photo by Doug Kapustin

Through a tremulous regular season start, the senior captain has gotten the Hawks playing some of their best basketball as of late and has led the way through a first round playoff win over higher-seeded Mt. Hebron on Feb. 26. Despite getting double-teamed throughout the contest, Poindexter still managed to take over on the block, registering a team-high 14 points and pulling down 15 boards to go along with two steals in the game. She also was clutch from the foul line as well, knocking down 9-of-15 from the foul line – good for 60 percent. Poindexter has led her team in scoring all season, and it was no different during River Hill’s season finale against Atholton on Feb. 22, as she collected 11 points, nine rebounds, four assists and one steal in the outing.