Girls Basketball round-up: Howard uses fast start to cruise past C. Milton Wright

It didn’t take long Monday for Howard to set the tone against visiting C. Milton Wright.

The Lions raced out to a 14-3 advantage in the opening four minutes on a mix of fast-break layups and 3-point shots, never looking back the rest of the way en route to a 56-26 victory over the Mustangs.

“I thought right at the beginning there we did a good a job defensively and hit a couple big shots. We spread it around pretty well and got two early 3-pointers from Gabby Scott and Lauryn Russell,” Howard coach Scott Robinson said. “Lauryn Russell, especially, has worked so hard in the offseason on her shot and it’s really paying dividends for her so far. I think she hit [four] threes tonight.”

Howard (2-0) ended up with five players scoring eight or more points, led by Russell (12 points) and Scott (10).

In total, eight different Lions’ players found the scorebook in the team’s first non-county contest.

On the other side, C. Milton Wright (1-2) was led by Aubrey Hoover’s 10 points. The Mustangs, which went 25-3 a season ago and made the 3A state semifinals, are much younger this winter according to coach Becky Dutko and still figuring out their roles.

“We are really working on building that team chemistry and getting on the same page, which with a young team takes time,” said Dutko, who team lost to North Harford and beat Edgewood in its first two contests. “Playing tough teams like this here at the beginning will help us get better and the big thing is we don’t want them to get down on themselves. We are working to be the best team we can be by the end of the season.”

Howard’s lead swelled to 32-7 by halftime and was 46-18 after three quarters. The large advantage afforded Robinson the opportunity to get some minutes for his bench and he was pleased with the effort from several players getting their first significant varsity action.

“We need to build that depth and every time our bench gets on the floor its an opportunity to show us what they can do. Some of them really took advantage of those minutes,” Robinson said. “I thought Lily Fritz especially really did a nice job off the bench today.”

Howard 56, C. Milton Wright 26

Ho (2-0): Russell 12, Scott 10, Harris 8, Durkee 8, Fritz 8, Sanchez-Henry 5, Spalding 3, Denicola 2.

CMW (1-2): Hoover 10, Marchetti 7, Donley 5, Turner 4.

Half: 32-7 Howard.

Other scores:

Century 35, Glenelg 27

C (1-2): Sam Seledee 4, Jess Diorio 9, Sarah Deese 2, Madison Plitt 7, Eva Brandt 2, Abby Barnes 2, Emily Kain 2, Demma Hall 4.

G (0-2): Leya Prezelski 4, Abby Gillespie 3, Olivia LePage 11, Salafia 3, Hirsch 3, Tobert 3.

Century vs. Glenelg girls basketball at Century High School, Monday December 10, 2018.

Reservoir 66, Atholton 43

After trailing by one point at the half, the Gators exploded to outscore the host Raiders by 16 points in the third quarter to create the separation needed to pull out the lopsided victory. Emily Dorn (25 points, 13 rebounds, 7 steals, 6 blocks and 3 assists) and Tiffany Hooker (23 points, 3 assists and 4 threes) each had huge all-around games to lead the way.

Kate Abunassar also chipped in with nine points and five assists for Reservoir.

On the other side, Alex Hargrett paced Atholton with 15 points.

Re (1-1, 1-1): Dorn 25, Hooker 23, Abunassar 9, Bailey 6, Clark 3.

A (0-2, 1-2): A. Hargrett 15, Cannon 9, Blair 8, M. Hargrett 6, Sowah 3, Ruley 1, Perlin 1.

Half: 24-23 A.

Hammond 62, Glen Burnie 39

Sophomore Jocelyn Fogle had a breakout game with 17 points and 10 rebounds, leading the way as the Golden Bears earned their first victory of the season.

Imani Reid had her own big game with 13 points, 9 rebounds and 6 assists, while Taylor Liguori chipped in with 10 points, 5 assists and 3 steals.

Ha (1-1): Fogle 17, Reid 13, Liguori 10, Brown 10, Allen 5, Julius-Khumbah 3, Sanme-Anybi 2, Thomas 2.

GB: Brown 9, Foreman 8, Bowdery 6, Davis 7, Young 4, Harris 4, Frisby 1.

Half: 34-19

Arundel 41, River Hill 38

Chesapeake 54, Glenelg Country 50

Ashlyn Bender scored a game-high 16 points and the Dragons led by four at the end of the third quarter, but it wasn’t enough to hold off a Chesapeake comeback down the stretch.

The Cougars had four players score in double figures.

C: Smith 13, Downin 12, Castle 10, Gray 10, Chew 7, Mallick 2.

GC (3-2): Bender 16, Denny 11, Haynes 9, Chun 7, Gillis 3, Lisk 2, Pell 2.

Half: 24-20 GC.

CAPTION Reservoir senior Emily Dorn and coach Deb Taylor sit down to discuss the upcoming 2018-19 season for the Gators and the outlook for Howard County girls basketball as a whole heading into the winter. Reservoir senior Emily Dorn and coach Deb Taylor sit down to discuss the upcoming 2018-19 season for the Gators and the outlook for Howard County girls basketball as a whole heading into the winter. CAPTION Reservoir senior Emily Dorn and coach Deb Taylor sit down to discuss the upcoming 2018-19 season for the Gators and the outlook for Howard County girls basketball as a whole heading into the winter. Reservoir senior Emily Dorn and coach Deb Taylor sit down to discuss the upcoming 2018-19 season for the Gators and the outlook for Howard County girls basketball as a whole heading into the winter. CAPTION Howard sophomore Emily Durkee talks about the Lions’ 59-50 season-opening win over Reservoir on Friday, Dec. 7. Howard sophomore Emily Durkee talks about the Lions’ 59-50 season-opening win over Reservoir on Friday, Dec. 7. CAPTION Glenelg Country senior Brianna Chun talks about the Dragons’ 53-50 win over Mt. Hebron on Thursday, Dec. 6. Glenelg Country senior Brianna Chun talks about the Dragons’ 53-50 win over Mt. Hebron on Thursday, Dec. 6. CAPTION Long Reach senior Lyric Swann talks about the upcoming season, where the Lightning will be looking to build on last year’s run to the 3A state finals. Long Reach senior Lyric Swann talks about the upcoming season, where the Lightning will be looking to build on last year’s run to the 3A state finals. CAPTION Howard junior guard Camille Malagar talks about the outlook for the Lions heading into this winter after winning the program’s fourth county title in the last five years last season. Howard junior guard Camille Malagar talks about the outlook for the Lions heading into this winter after winning the program’s fourth county title in the last five years last season.

Reach Brent Kennedy at bkennedy@baltsun.com or follow him on twitter @BKBSunSports