Wilde Lake's Harrison, Glenelg's Schaffer step down as head football coaches

Two of the longest tenured head football coaches in Howard County have resigned.

Wilde Lake head coach Michael Harrison stepped down on Dec. 21 after spending 34 seasons at the school, including the last 10 as head coach, while Glenelg head coach Butch Schaffer resigned last week after 13 seasons at the helm.

Harrison went 52-53 overall and 4-2 in the playoffs with three playoff appearances. He led the Wildecats to the 3A state championship in 2010 and was the Baltimore Sun All-Metro Coach of the Year that year.

“It was time; time to maybe step back a little bit and evaluate everything that I have been able to accomplish and if there is more that I want to accomplish as a football coach,” Harrison said. “I’m going to take a season off and then decide what I want to do next. I’m not sure yet.”

Schaffer went 102-47 overall and 11-9 in the playoffs with nine postseason appearances. The Gladiators won region titles the last three years and four of the last five, and this season Schaffer’s squad won the county championship and set school record with 13 wins while making their first appearance in a state championship game in school history. He was also the 2018 Ravens High School Coach of the Year.

“It was the right time for me and my family. I’m proud of our kids and everything they’ve done and those kinds of things but ultimately it comes down to, I can’t get the years back with my kids,” said Schaffer, who has 12- and 15-year-old daughters. “I want to see them participate in their high school sports.”

Neither ruled out a return to coaching but admitted it would likely be as an assistant to a younger coach. Both will continue teaching at their respective schools.

No replacements have been announced, as both schools will be required to go through the proper HCPSS protocol for hiring coaches.

