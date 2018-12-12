Girls Basketball round-up: Balanced Oakland Mills girls basketball sprints past Glenelg

Oakland Mills combined a balanced offensive effort, spearheaded by Jazmine Washington’s 20 points, and lockdown defense to cruise past Glenelg 56-18 on Wednesday afternoon.
All five Scorpions starters scored seven or more points, as Oakland Mills (2-0, 2-0) never trailed in the contest.
“I’m very impressed on how well they are starting to understand one another and where on the floor everyone likes the basketball, which is allowing us to get everyone involved,” Oakland Mills coach Walt Hagins said. “Our spacing was impressive tonight and it gave us a wide range of options.”
With the loss, Glenelg (0-2, 0-3) is still searching for its first victory this winter. Olivia LePage led the way against the Scorpions with seven points and first-year coach David Ebbe said its important that his team remains positive despite the setbacks.
“We are focusing on positive energy and applying that to the things we need to work on,” Ebbe said. “It’s definitely a transition time for us right now, players in different roles, but we are focused on improving.”
The game was tied 5-5 in the late stages of the first quarter following a 3-pointer by Glenelg’s Leya Prezelski. But between the final two minutes of the first quarter and initial four minutes of the second, Oakland Mills put together a 22-0 run to break the game wide open.
Washington started the push with a 3-pointer, but Kiyah King (11 points), Aislynn Riggs (9 points, 13 rebounds, 8 blocks) and Marley Grenway (7 points) all played major roles in the breakaway stretch. On the game, Kobie Scott-Pearson also chipped in with eight points.
Hagins said as impressive as the scoring was at times, he continues to take great pride in the team’s defense being its backbone.
“It’s a new look for our team this year, but it’s still us — defense comes first,” Hagins said. “We have the ability to really score the basketball at times, but what’s going to get us where we want to go is our defense. We know we are going to have games where the ball is not going in the hoop, so we are going to have to rely on our defense to spark us and get us out for some transition points.”
Glenelg failed to score more than 5 points in any quarter.
Oakland Mills 56, Glenelg 18
OM (2-0, 2-0): Washington 20, King 11, Riggs 9, Scott-Pearson 8, Grenway 7, McDuffie 1.
G (0-2, 0-3): LePage 7, Tolbert 3, Prezelski 3, Anderson 2, Gillespie 2, Salafia 1.
Half: 29-8 OM.
Other scores:
Reservoir 58, Long Reach 51
Re (2-1, 2-1): Dorn 28, Bailey 10, Abunassar 9, Hooker 7, Verna 2, Turner 2.
LR (1-1, 1-1): L. Swann 22, J. Swann 13, Briggs-Hall 6, Streeter 4, Richardson 3, Thompson 3.
Half: 34-18 Re.
Howard 64, Atholton 52
Junior Anii Harris scored a season-high 21 points and freshman Gabby Scott was right behind her with 19, as the Lions stayed undefeated on the season. Marisa Sanchez-Henry also finished in double figures in the win with 13 points.
Howard played without starter Camille Malagar (injury), and lost starter Lauryn Russell to an injury as well in the first quarter.
For Atholton, Sarah Sowah led the way with a season-high 20 points and Zhuri Cannon chipped in with 15.
Ho (2-0, 3-0): Harris 21, Scott 19, Sanchez-Henry 13, Durkee 6, Fritz 5.
A (0-3, 1-3): Sowah 20, Cannon 15, M. Hargrett 6, Blair 6, Perlin 5, A. Hargrett 3.
Half: 39-21 Ho.
