Long Reach’s Swann repeats as Howard County girls basketball Player of Year

Throughout her time coaching at Long Reach, Kelli Cofield has stated many times that her leadership role has never gotten in the way of her being a fan of the game.

She likes to think she’s had a front row seat to watch some of the best high school girls basketball in the state over the last decade. And, when it comes to individual players, she quickly acknowledges few have been more fun to watch than Lyric Swann.

So as the seconds ticked off the clock during Long Reach’s 3A state semifinal loss this winter against Frederick, ending the season for the Lightning and the storied high school career of Swann, Cofield made sure to take a minute to express her appreciation.

“I thanked her for what she’s done for our program, [finishing as] the school’s all-time leading scorer for boys and girls and, at the end of the day, I’m a fan,” said Cofield, who was the first to embrace her teary-eyed senior on the floor at Towson University’s SECU Arena. “I wanted to make sure I thanked her for that effort the last four years. She’s definitely been a program changer.”

A look at all the Howard County girls basketball players to score 1,000 career points since the sport started in the area in the 1970s. (If you see someone missing or have a photo you would like to submit for an athlete we currently have a school logo for, please email Brent Kennedy at bkennedy@baltsun.com) (Brent Kennedy) (Brent Kennedy)

In her four years on varsity, Swann has certainly compiled her fair share of gaudy stats. She ranks first in school history — and seventh all-time among all Howard County girls basketball players — with 1,571 career points.

She’s also compiled 375 rebounds, 307 steals, 375 rebounds and 191 made 3-pointers.

And, by nearly every measurement, Swann saved her best for last. This year, she led the county with a career-best average of 21 points per game to go along with also setting career highs for steals (4.0) and assists (3.3).

For her efforts, she has been named the first repeat Howard County Times/Columbia Flier girls basketball Player of the Year since River Hill’s Keisha Eaddy in 2005 and 2006.

For all the individual accomplishments and accolades, though, Swann doesn’t hesitate when she says all of it pales in comparison to being a part of making history as a team. After never previously winning a county or region championship, the Lightning captured both titles in back-to-back seasons with Swann leading the way.

“The stats, the records that I set, those will all be broken one day. But the things we did as a team, being the first to do it at Long Reach, that stuff is forever,” Swann said. “Don’t get me wrong; all the numbers are exciting and humbling. I just look at all those personal accomplishments as extra rewards on the side while I was going on the journey with my team.”

This year’s journey was unlike any before it for Swann and the Lightning. Despite high expectations after a run to the state championship the previous winter, Long Reach struggled out of the gates this year with two losses in its first three games.

Swann was shining individually, averaging more than 25 points in those contests, but she quickly realized that what her team needed was more than for her to just to score. Her teammates needed her to be a leader.

“With Kiana [Williams] having graduated, my role was completely different and I don’t think it really hit me how different until we took those two losses,” Swann said. “It was up to me to help figure out how to make out team jell, how to get everyone playing their best. I have always just kind of been a leader by example … I had to learn to be a vocal leader too.”

Through the end of the season, take a look at the top Howard County's girls basketball offensive standouts. This photo gallery showcases all the public school players (along with Glenelg Country) who averaged at least five points a game during the 2018-2019 season. (Brent Kennedy) (Brent Kennedy)

Long Reach hit its stride with Swann embracing the challenge of a new role. It reeled off11 straight county victories during the middle of the season to help earn a share of the team’s second consecutive league title.

The success rolled right over into the playoffs, where wins over Centennial, Reservoir and J.M. Bennett secured the program’s second consecutive region championship as well.

Swann was the team’s leading scorer in 19 of 23 games, scoring in double figures in all but two contests. On those rare occasions where her shot wasn’t falling, though, she made sure to get teammates involved early and often. In her lowest scoring game of the year — a seven-point outing in a late-season win over Mt. Hebron — she had a season-high eight assists.

“From Day 1, Lyric has always been a egoless superstar,” Cofield said. “It’s always been trying to do anything she can do to contribute to the team. A lot of the time what we needed was for her to score, but on those occasions when that wasn’t the case, she seemed to truly enjoy deferring to her teammates and watching them succeed.”

Swann’s personal successes extend beyond the basketball court, too. She compiled a weighted GPA of 4.5 this year as a senior and she’s accepted a scholarship to attend the University of Maryland, Baltimore County in the fall, where she will play basketball and plans to major in graphic design.

Big picture, she hopes she can have a similar impact on the UMBC program that she did at Long Reach.

“I feel like I’ve been ready for awhile now to see what I can do on the next level … to kind of start that next chapter, I guess,” she said. “It’s been a few years since UMBC has had a winning season, similar to Long Reach before I got there. So I’m going to try and go in, work hard and help turn things around to put UMBC back on the map.”

Chart All-County First and Second Team, Honorable Mention and All-Defensive Team for the 2017-18 Howard County girls basketball season. All-County First and Second Team, Honorable Mention and All-Defensive Team for the 2017-18 Howard County girls basketball season. (Chart)

Named to first-team All-County are:

Emily Dorn, Reservoir, senior

An All-County selection for the third straight season and a Player of the Year finalist, Dorn concluded her standout high school career by surpassing some historic milestones while helping the Gators tie a program record with 17 overall wins. Dorn surpassed 1,000 career points just before winter break and by the end of the season had put herself second on the school’s all-time scoring list with 1,304 points.

During a playoff victory over Mt. Hebron, where she made the game-winning basket as time expired, she also surpassed 1,000 rebounds for her career. This year specifically, Dorn posted averages of 18.9 points, 12.7 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game — all top-three in the county.

Her versatility as a post threat, outside shooter and as a ball handler made her a matchup nightmare.

“Every season she got better and added more weapons to her game and that came from hard work, dedication, leadership and a desire to excel,” Reservoir coach Deb Taylor said. “She’s versatile and fearless and will continue to improve in college.”

Dorn has signed to play at Ithica College next season.

Saniha Jackson, River Hill, junior

The Hawks got breakout seasons from several players during their run to the 2A state championship this winter but Jackson’s emergence as one of the league’s elite post players is near the top of the list. She finished the year as River Hill’s leader in points (12.3 per game), rebounds (10.0), steals (4.0) and blocks (1.9) — raising her average in all four categories compared to her sophomore campaign.