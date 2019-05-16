Glenelg girls lacrosse secures fourth straight region crown

For the fourth straight spring, the Glenelg girls lacrosse team is region champions.

The Gladiators cruised to a 16-3 victory over Southern on Wednesday evening to secure the 2A South region title, advancing to face Hereford in the state semifinals at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Northeast High School in Anne Arundel County.

The game against the Bulls will serve as a rematch of last year’s 2A championship match-up that Glenelg won 6-5 to clinch the program’s third consecutive state championship.

Against Southern, Emily Nalls scored a game-high four goals for a Gladiators’ team that had 13 different players find the back of the net. Sarah Cipolla (2 goals and one assist) and Mallory Jubb (3 assists) also had standout efforts.

Glenelg (14-3) has now had nine victories by double figures this spring.

Glenelg (14-3) — 16, Southern — 3 (2A South Final)

Goals: G — Nalls 4, Sarah Cipolla 2, Writt 1, Kennedy 1, LePage 1, Shumaker 1, Crawford 1, Grimm 1, Arterburn 1, Morali 1, Sophie Cipolla 1, Ott 1, LeTellier 1; S — C Miller, Povlitz, Gulden.

Assists: G — M. Jubb 3, Arterburn 1, Sophie Cipolla 1, Sarah Cipolla 1.

Saves: G — Torres 1; S — Finnelle 12.

Other score:

Stephen Decatur — 10, Mt. Hebron (9-8) — 9 (3A East Final)

Reach Brent Kennedy at bkennedy@baltsun.com or follow him on twitter @BKBSunSports