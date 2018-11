Karl Merton Ferron / The Baltimore Sun

Glenelg, MD -- 11/09/2018 -- Glenelg Gladiators running back Wande Evans (6) finishes the last of his broken tackles, defeating Oakland Mills Scorpions' Daeshawn Eaton (10) to set a school record for the most touchdowns in a season during the 2018 MPSSAA varsity football playoffs at Glenelg High.