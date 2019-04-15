Oakland Mills' Eaton cements legacy as Howard County boys basketball Player of Year

Daeshawn Eaton has heard people call him “one of the best to ever play at Oakland Mills,” many times.

The Scorpions senior has certainly earned the distinction, finishing second on the school’s all-time scoring list with 1,121 career points. He’s also one of only six players in Howard County history to compile more than 1,000 points, 400 rebounds and 250 assists.

But when he himself utters those words in relation to his legacy, there’s still a certain amount of disbelief.

“It’s amazing, it really is. People have told me about all the great Oakland Mills players, so it’s definitely special to be in that group,” Eaton said. “And I guess for me, it goes to show how hard I worked on my craft every day the last few years. It all paid off.”

Considering he played junior varsity his freshman year at Wilde Lake and then again started his sophomore year on JV after transferring to Oakland Mills, Eaton’s road to becoming one of the area’s all-time greats was far from a straight line.

But, for as inconspicuous as the start was, Oakland Mills coach Jon Browne says there’s no denying the impact player that he became by the finish.

“He just really blossomed into a tremendous player and it was fun to watch. He will go down as one of the greatest legends to walk the halls of Oakland Mills High School and that’s incredibly special,” Browne said. “He’s well deserving of all the accolades and it’s a credit to the fact that he brings it every single time he steps on the court, whether it’s practice or a game.”

In his final high school season this winter, Eaton finished among the top two county players in total points (first with 499), steals (first with 83) and assists (second with 114). He helped guide the Scorpions to a 19-6 overall record and an appearance in the 2A South regional title game.

For those efforts as both a leader statistically and as a teammate, he has been named the Howard County Times/Columbia Flier boys basketball Player of the Year.

Looking back at his journey, Eaton says some of those early setbacks of not making varsity — both at Wilde Lake and at Oakland Mills — were the exact kind of fuel he needed.

“My freshman year at Wilde Lake, I kept thinking I was going to get bumped up and it never happened, and then after I transferred again I think I was just in a position where I had to prove myself,” he said. “I knew I didn’t belong on JV, but it was up to me to prove that to everyone else. That was my main motivation.”

By the fourth game of his sophomore season at Oakland Mills, following a game on JV against Glenelg where Eaton came one block away from a quadruple double, Browne said there was no choice but to bring him up.

“Yeah, we realized that we made a mistake pretty quickly on that one,” Browne said. “I think he came off the bench and scored 10 or 12 points his first varsity game and then started every game the rest of the year.”

Eaton ended up averaging 10 points per game as a sophomore, second most for a Scorpions’ team that went 8-16 overall.

The following season he made the jump toward becoming one of the county’s elite offensive players. He finished his junior year as the county’s leading scorer in terms of points per game (16.9) and garnered first-team All-County honors.

But, as it turned out, all the production turned out to be just the tip of the iceberg in terms of what his final season in the orange and black would yield. Eaton improved his averages in every single category, points (20.0), rebounds (7.1), assists (4.6), steals (3.3) and 3-pointers made (26) this winter.

He was able to affect the game in so many different ways, according to Browne, but none more important than his ability to make the big play when his team needed it most.

“‘Dae Dae’ was that consistent force for us and, from a coaching perspective, we gave him the freedom to take a game over when the situation called for it,” Browne said. “His ability to get to the rim was unbelievable. We would jokingly call him ‘plastic man’ because of his ability to contort his body in so many different ways and then finish off the glass. He is a very fun player to watch.”

The senior point guard scored in double figures in every game but two, including a career-high 31 points in an early-season win over Catonsville.

Eaton still has not made any decisions in relation to college, but he’s adamant that basketball will be part of his future in some capacity.

“There’s definitely another chapter to be written. I’m just waiting on the right opportunity,” he said.

Named to first-team All-County are:

Odell Dickerson, Mt. Hebron, senior

Returning to the Vikings for his final high school season after spending his sophomore and junior seasons playing at Chapelgate, Dickerson announced himself as one of the county’s elite players right away. He scored what ended up being a season-high 35 points in the first game of the year against Long Reach and rarely slowed down.

As a combo guard, he ranked fourth in the county in scoring (19.1 points per game) and eighth in rebounding (7.8 rpg). He also was tied for fourth among public school players with 47 made 3-point shots.

“Odell was just so complete, doing a little bit of everything. And I think the thing that he surprised a lot of people with is how good of a shooter he is,” Mt. Hebron coach Jared Ettinger said. “His athletic ability allowed him to score in so many different ways and I think he exceeded expectations in almost every aspect.”

Dickerson scored 20 or more points on 13 different occasions this winter, helping Mt. Hebron to a winning record (13-12) and a pair of playoff wins for the first time this decade.

Brandon Held, Marriotts Ridge, senior

The Mustangs’ lead guard will go down as one of the greatest players in program history, finishing his career with 1,026 points — joining Robert Davis as Marriotts Ridge’s only 1,000-point scorers. Ever since joining the varsity team as a sophomore, he’s had a nose for the basket. But the ways in which he was able to score the basketball have evolved.

“Every year he’s added a dimension to his game. At first he was just this outside shooter, then he became a shooter who could attack the glass for putbacks and then this year he established himself as someone who could also get to the rim,” coach Tim Brady said. “And when he got to the rim, he could finish and a lot of times it was with a dunk … that’s a piece of his game that he definitely didn’t have a couple years ago.”

Held finished sixth in the county in points per game (17.3) this winter, an average nearly five points higher than his junior season. None of his outings were more impressive than the 30 points he scored during a one-point win over Oakland Mills in early January.