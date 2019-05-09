Centennial, Glenelg, Wilde Lake baseball win playoff openers

The MPSSAA baseball playoffs kicked off on Thursday. Wilde Lake and Centennial won their 3A East region, Section I quarterfinal games, while Glenelg took care of business to advance in a 2A South region, Section I opener.

Wilde Lake (3-15) — 5, River Hill (9-11) — 4

........... 123 456 7 R-H-E

WL ... 001 030 1 5-10-2

RH ... 001 120 0 4-7-2

Senior Matt Johnson threw a complete game and struck our four to earn the upset victory for the Wildecats. Senior Will Zimmerman had three hits and two RBI to lead the way offensively. Senior Nate Hicks was 2-for-3 and drove in the game-winning run with a sacrifice fly in the top of the seventh inning. Sophomore Matt Parker was 2-for-3 with two runs scored.

Centennial (10-9) — 7, Long Reach (5-14) — 1

.......... 123 456 7 R-H-E

LR ... 010 000 0 1-7-1

C ...... 000 700 x 7-11-1

Singles by Dylan Watson, Jack Pistner, Ryan Cavey and Phillip Crispell and a triple by Chris Betler sparked a seven-run fourth inning to lead the Eagles. Jake Ewart was the winning pitcher for and surrendered one run on seven hits over seven innings while striking out three and walking one. Cavey, Ewart, and Zach Steen each managed multiple hits. Cavey led the way, going 3-for-4.

Blake Fleischer took the loss for the Lightning and lasted 3.2 innings, allowing eight hits and seven runs while striking out three. Jeremy Huffman started the game and allowed three hits and no runs over 1.1 innings. Andy Lotz had two hits.

Glenelg (7-12) — 11, Hammond (3-18) — 1

timschwartz@baltsun.com

twitter.com/timschwartz13

facebook.com/HoCoTimesSports