2018 Howard County girls soccer coaches All-County teams

Below are the 2018 girls soccer All-County teams as voted on by the coaches.

Co-Player of the Year

Julianna Bonner, Wilde Lake, senior, forward

Brigette Wang, River Hill, senior, forward

First team

Gia Johnson, Wilde Lake, freshman, forward

Kat Parris, Reservoir, freshman, forward

Karis Turner, Reservoir, freshman, forward

Lily Dunbar, Wilde Lake, senior, midfielder

Erin Halper, Mt Hebron, senior, midfielder

Cat Lennon, Atholton, senior, midfielder

Paige Rosenfeld, Long Reach, junior, midfielder

Blair Vant Hoff, Reservoir, senior, midfielder

Aly Wagner, Marriotts Ridge, senior, midfielder

Aicha Wilson, Wilde Lake, sophomore, midfielder

Emily Dorn, Reservoir, senior, defender

Delaney Ensor, Atholton, senior, defender

Ashley Fisher, Marriotts Ridge, senior, defender

Angie Geralis, Wilde Lake, junior, defender

Carolina Pellegrini, Centennial, junior, defender

Danielle Poindexter, River Hill, senior, defender

Jenna Hutchison, Wilde Lake, senior, goalkeeper

A photo gallery look at the final Howard County girls soccer standings for the 2018 season. (Kyle Stackpole) (Kyle Stackpole)

Second team

Kerry Browne, Oakland Mills, senior, forward

Sam Metzger, Howard, senior, forward

Allie Ritter, Mt. Hebron, senior, forward

Gaby Cabrera, Long Reach, senior, midfielder

Jamie Caine, River Hill, junior, midfielder

Madison Greenberg, Oakland Mills, senior, midfielder

Ashley Molz, Centennial, senior, midfielder

Madalyn Nichols, Glenelg, senior, midfielder

Mia Smiraglia, Reservoir, sophomore, midfielder

Sophia Elguera, River Hill, junior, defender

Natalie Goodwin, Mt. Hebron, senior, defender

Ashlee Hamer, River Hill, junior, defender

Layla Hamro, Hammond, sophomore, defender

Payton Holmes, Long Reach, sophomore, defender

Caroline Duffy, River Hill, freshman, goalkeeper

*NOTE: The coaches All-County teams are different than the Howard County Times/Columbia Flier All-County teams. See the newspaper’s All-County teams, here.*