Glenelg's Jenny Giampalmo caps field hockey career as Howard County Player of the Year

Jenny Giampalmo was torn.

It was the night before field hockey and soccer tryouts her freshman year, and she had yet to fully commit to either sport. She could follow in the footsteps of her two older sisters, Susie and Christina, and play for the renowned Glenelg field hockey program. Or she could carve her own athletic path with another activity she enjoyed.

Initially, her plan was to play soccer. Her mother had already turned in all of the necessary forms. But around 8 p.m. that night, she was looking through her school schedule and realized she hardly had any classes with her closest friends, some of whom dated back to elementary school. If she chose to play soccer, she’d rarely see them.

It was at that moment Giampalmo made a decision that would shape the rest of her high school athletic career.

“I changed my mind because a lot of my friends were doing field hockey,” Giampalmo said. “So I just decided, ‘You know, that’s what I’m going to do.’”

“We all wanted her to play field hockey because she’s so good obviously, and we wanted to play alongside her,” added Annie Jubb, who became friends with Giampalmo around second or third grade. “We thought she was going to play soccer, and then she didn’t tell us and she showed up at tryouts, and we were very, very happy of course.”

Jen Rynda / Baltimore Sun Media Group Glenelg midfielder Jenny Giampalmo is the poses for the field hockey play of the year photo at Glenelg High School in Glenelg on Friday, December 7, 2018. Glenelg midfielder Jenny Giampalmo is the poses for the field hockey play of the year photo at Glenelg High School in Glenelg on Friday, December 7, 2018. (Jen Rynda / Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Trading her cleats for a hockey stick proved to be a worthwhile resolution, as Giampalmo cherished the relationships she developed with both her old buddies and her once-unfamiliar teammates. And it didn’t hurt that Giampalmo was always one of the program’s top players. She was Glenelg’s lone sophomore starter during its state semifinal run in 2016 and a first-team All-County midfielder on the Gladiators’ state championship team a year ago.

This season, Giampalmo served as a captain, the No. 1 facilitator for the county’s top scoring offense (4.1 goals per game) and a key piece for a defense that allowed just 13 shots to find the back of the cage.

She was the engine that drove the Glenelg back to the state semifinals and the motivator who would not let the Gladiators dwell on their mistakes.

Giampalmo was, as coach Nicole Trunzo puts it, “on another level, man,” and a deserving recipient of the 2018 Howard County Times/Columbia Flier field hockey Player of the Year.

“Jenny is just fierce. She’s fierce and supportive,” Trunzo said. “But off the field, she’s as hardworking as always but like a quiet strength. She doesn’t sweat the small things. She’s very down to earth.

“She’s an amazing kid,” Trunzo continued to rave. “She has a great heart, man. Heart of gold.”

Giampalmo is the fourth straight Glenelg player to be named Player of the Year, following in the footsteps of 2015 winner Noelle Frost (goalkeeper), 2016 honoree Laney Treacy (defender) and midfielder Paige Reese, who earned the distinction last season. All three of these players have gone on to play Division I field hockey. Frost is a junior at the University of Maryland, Treacy a sophomore at Bucknell and Reese in her first season at Towson.

Giampalmo will be continuing her athletic career at a Division I school, too, but she’ll ditch the field hockey stick for one better suited for lacrosse. It’s always been her favorite sport and the one she’s committed the most time to. In addition to playing at Glenelg, where she earned first-team All-County honors last spring for a program that won its third straight state championship, she’s been a longtime member of Hero’s Tournament Lacrosse Club based out of Ellicott City.

Combine those achievements with her academic excellence — she’s No. 3 in her class — and you have a future Ivy League athlete. The summer before her sophomore year, Giampalmo committed to Yale, where she plans to study one of the scientific disciplines (biology, chemistry, etc.) before hopefully going to medical school.

“That’s the dream,” Giampalmo said.

This fall marked the end of a long field hockey career for Giampalmo, who estimates she began playing around preschool. Soon after, she joined the Howard County-based Warhawks Field Hockey Club, where she met many of the friends she still has to this day. They played together for the next several seasons, but only during the fall. The rest of the year was dedicated to lacrosse.

Still, Giampalmo excelled as a midfielder in field hockey from an early age and continued to have success at the high school level, as Annie Jubb called her “one of the best players” on JV her freshman year. A year later, Trunzo pulled Giampalmo up to varsity and put her at the top of the diamond, making her the only sophomore starter. Her docility, diligence and discernment warranted such a move.

“She’s a smart kid, and it really reflects to how great she is on the field,” Trunzo said. “When she got on varsity as a sophomore, we were a passing team and we still are, and a lot of it is because of Jenny’s instincts. She knows her angles and she sees things, creates them.”

“She just knows what’s the right play,” added Mallory Jubb. “She knows who’s going to be where before they even get to where they are.”

Giampalmo totaled eight goals and as many assists in 14 games her sophomore campaign, earning second-team All-County honors for a Glenelg team that’s only loss came in the state semifinals. As a junior, she tallied 13 points (five goals, three assists) and was one of three All-County midfielders — Reese and Kathryn Hoffman were the others — who orchestrated the Gladiators’ first state championship run since 2012 and fourth in program history.

“She’s always fighting for the ball,” said Hoffman, whose relationship with Giampalmo began when the two were passing partners as the only underclassmen on varsity in 2016. “She never gives up and she never has an attitude. She never gets down on herself or anything. She’s just always hard working and pushing herself as hard as she can.”

A photo gallery look at the final Howard County field hockey standings for the 2018 season. (Kyle Stackpole) (Kyle Stackpole)

As a senior captain this fall, Giampalmo did a little bit of everything for the Gladiators, who again advanced to the state semifinals before falling to Liberty.

She only scored twice but finished third in the county with 12 assists. In some games, she served as the inserter on corners, and other times she was the primary shooter. She was also a part of the corner defense, and whenever she would regain possession for her team, she’d quickly begin the transition process. Every move was calculated. If she had space, she’d weave up the field. If not, she’d find an open teammate. The timing of her hits were “always perfect,” Annie Jubb said.

Hoffman added that Giampalmo was “honestly everywhere” this season, and she would not have it any other way.

“I like that at midfield, you can basically go everywhere on the field where the ball is,” Giampalmo said,” You’re not restricted by the lines like the people around [you]. So, obviously you’ve got to keep your spacing and all that, but pretty much anywhere on the field you’re expected to be, and I enjoy that because if I’m out there, I want to be around the ball.”