Boys basketball varsity roundup: Mt. Hebron, Marriotts Ridge pick up nonconference wins

Mt. Hebron boys basketball turned in its second-straight stellar offensive effort in an 83-60 home win against Beth Tfiloh on Tuesday night.

Eleven players got into the scoring column for the Vikings, who received 20 points from senior Odell Dickerson and 16 from Brandon Prox in just three quarters. Sophomore Evan Ichrist (12 points) also scored in double figures.

Next up for the Vikings is a county showdown with rival Centenial on Wednesday night.

Mt. Hebron (2-0) — 83, Beth Tfiloh — 60

MH — Dickerson 20, Prox 16, Ichrist 12, Kinloch 9, Bates 8, Coleman 6, Crump 4, Jackson 2, Lewis 2, Michelotti 2, Miller 2.

Halftime: 41-28, MH

Chapelgate transfer Cam Heard again led Marriotts Ridge in scoring as the Mustangs earned their second straight 20-plus-point victory.

Heard poured in 28 points, while Held added 13 points in a game the Mustangs were in full controll of by halftime.

Marriotts Ridge (1-0) — 69, South Carroll — 47

MR — Heard 28, Held 13, Lee 7, Miller 7, Cam Brown 6, Olsufka 4, Davis 2, Little 2.

Halftime: 37-22, MR