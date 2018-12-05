Returning talent, impact transfers to make for chaotic 2018-19 Howard County boys basketball season

There’s no shortage of talent across Howard County boys basketball entering the 2018-19 campaign.

Co-Players of the Year Jaden Martin (River Hill) and Ryan Davis (Glenelg) have graduated and since began their college basketball careers, but four of the five first-team All-County honorees return for their senior seasons.

There’s reigning county scoring champion Daeshawn Eaton from Oakland Mills, sharpshooter Brandon Prox from Mt. Hebron, two-way big man Josh Odunowo of Reservoir and former Player of the Year Trea Keys of Wilde Lake. Two second-team selections, Justin Oates (Atholton) and Brandon Held (Marriotts Ridge), are also back.

Plus, there’s an influx of local transfers; the most Matt Graves has seen since he began coaching at River Hill 14 years ago. They’re spread out all around the county, too. Atholton and River Hill have three, while Glenelg Country, Hammond, Long Reach, Mt. Hebron and Marriotts Ridge all have one. Each newcomer has a chance to make significant contributions.

With these transfers, in addition to a host of proven playmakers and promising junior varsity call-ups, Howard County boys basketball should be even more competitive during the regular season and more dangerous come state playoffs.

“I think there’s a handful of teams that can bring it every night: Reservoir, Oakland Mills, Atholton, Mt. Hebron and Centennial,” Graves said. “I’m not pushing away the Hammonds, the Long Reaches or any of those, but I believe those first five I named have a good pedigree of winning, they have coaches that have been around for a while — except for Mt. Hebron — but they have their system down with their players in tact of what to do.”

“Win at home and steal some games on the road,” Graves added. “And if you can do that, and you can make a run towards that end of January, February, anything can happen.”

River Hill has followed that formula the past two seasons and reaped the benefits, surging to the top of the county during the 2016-17 campaign and winning its second-straight county title and their first regional championship since 2007 last winter.

Graves believes this year’s team can achieve that kind of success, too, though it’ll attempt to do so with an almost entirely new roster.

The Hawks lost four starters and their top six scorers from that 21-5 squad, but they welcome brothers Ryan and Nick Marshall, who came over from Mount Saint Joseph in Baltimore.

Graves said Ryan, a 6-foot-4 senior, could be a “matchup nightmare for most teams.” Nick, meanwhile, is an “energizer bunny,” according to the veteran coach. Both players bring athleticism, versatility, and an enjoyment level that Graves said has been contagious.

Running the point will be Graves’ son, Jackson, and protecting the rim will be 6-foot-6 senior OJ Okojie, the lone starter back from last season. Expect Ming Yu, who was ineligible last season, Pallotti transfer Dennis Kirland and JV call-up Jordan James to contribute regularly as well.

“I truly believe that our defense can create our offense, which is always nice because we’ve never really had those players that are long and athletic and can get rebounds and get out and run,” Graves said. “This team might have a little bit of a different look to it than years past.”

Oakland Mills shared the county title with River Hill last season and should once again be strong. Eaton, a smooth and shifty guard who averaged 17.1 points per game last season, leads a Scorpions’ squad that returns fellow starters Jaelen Gaymon and Kevon Simpson and has nine seniors overall. Senior captain Frederick Eiland II will also have an expanded role.

Oakland Mills’ weakness will be it’s lack of size, as coach Jon Browne said this is perhaps the smallest team he’s ever had. The Scorpions’ lone returning frontcourt players are Adam Fairbanks and Justin Parks, and neither of them appeared in more than 12 games last season. Six-foot-five sophomore Dooley Riggs — the brother of first-team All-County forward Aislynn Riggs — is a welcome addition, but he’s not yet a ready-made big man, Browne said.

Browne plans to use his team’s increased depth to pressure opponents with a full-court press and tight man-to-man defense, hoping to cause turnovers when the ball goes into the post. They should also have ample bench scoring with junior DJ Hopkins, who was called up at the end of last year, and sophomores Barry Evans and Truth Norton.

“It’s wide open,” Browne said Nov. 28 about the county race. “And I would like to think that we’re in the mix, but only time will tell. Right now, we’re just not ready yet, but we still got another week. It’s a long season. To win another county title would be great, but are we even in that conversation right now? I don’t know.”

Finishing third in the county last season was Reservoir, which brings back eight players and has a quartet of sophomores coach Mike Coughlan is already excited about it.

But when thinking about the Gators, it all starts with Odunowo, a 6-foot-4 senior that morphed into a dunking and blocking machine last season en route to earning first-team All-County honors. Expect him to be an even bigger offensive threat this year, as Coughlan said Odunowo spent all offeseason working on his shot.

Another scoring option will be guard Ryan Saunderson. Finally healthy, the 6-foot-2 junior will provide the Gators with an versatile playmaker who can make outside shots as well as get to the rim.

Then there’s senior point guard KyJuan McCallum, who has been a leader throughout the offseason for Reservoir, which beat Paint Branch and Largo to win a fall league championship in Prince George's County.

Even more promising, Coughlan said, was that the Gators did so with a lot of their younger players, many of whom they’ll rely on throughout the winter. Look for sophomores Aria Ameli, Kaleb Glasper, Jason Ha and Victor McKoy to make immediate impacts.

“The intensity in practice has been good,” Coughlan said. “Just the consistency of understanding that everyone has to come play every game, especially in Howard County where everyone is so close.

Atholton finished near the middle of the county last season but could be among the most-talented squads this winter. The Raiders return all five of their starters — including the senior guard trio of Oates, Maxwell Murray and Casey Parkins — and added three upperclassmen transfers: senior guard AJ Jackson (Mount Saint Joseph), senior forward Tyrique Gaither (Woodlawn) and junior guard Jordan Oates (Glenelg Country).