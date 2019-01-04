Renewed energy fuels Reservoir boys basketball in win over Mt. Hebron

With Reservoir boys basketball trailing, 53-25, late in the third quarter against Takoma Academy on Dec. 26, the Gators discovered a new wave of energy that has carried them the past nine quarters.

It allowed them to outscore Takoma Academy, 28-12, in the final frame of a seven-point defeat. It fueled their 20-point win over tournament host Springbrook the next day. And against Mt. Hebron on Friday night, it was the difference in the Gators’ 70-65 road triumph.

“It was a tough one because you look back and you think of so many opportunities where they really just wanted it more than us tonight,” Vikings coach Jared Ettinger said. “And it was evident. They must have gotten a million offensive rebounds.”

Each week, reporter Kyle Stackpole will rank the Howard County boys basketball teams based on their body of work this winter. You can tweet at him @kylefstackpole with comments or questions about the rankings. Previous week's rankings are in (). (Kyle Stackpole) (Kyle Stackpole)

Leading the charge on the offensive glass and in the scoring column was Reservoir senior Josh Odunowo, who after a quiet first half finished with a game-high 21 and 15 rebounds. Whenever it looked as though Mt. Hebron would string together defensive stops and attempt to further close the gap, the reigning first-team All-County forward skyed for offensive rebounds and converted almost all of his putbacks to ensure the Gators (3-2 county, 6-3 overall) maintained a comfortable advantage.

Odunowo was far from the only valuable contributor, though. Guard Kaden Toler finished with 12 points, while To’Godio Hester scored his first nine points of the season Friday night, all from behind the three-point line. Sophomores Aria Ameli, Victor McKoy and Kaleb Glasper also played crucial roles in the victory, coach Mike Coughlan said.

Toler said the focus coming in was to limit scoring guards Odell Dickerson and Brandon Prox, and the Gators executed that game plan by holding the duo to 23 points, about 13 points below their combined season average.

“We’ve got kids that can play, man,” Coughlan said. “It’s a struggle for me to figure out who’s going to go each night, but it’s a good struggle to have.”

That issue was especially apparent in the first half on Friday, as Coughlan emptied his bench in search of the optimal lineup. There did not seem to be one, but that was because many of the combinations worked just fine. After a sluggish end to the opening frame, the Gators ramped up the half-court defensive pressure to hold Mt. Hebron to eight points and enter halftime with a 27-23 lead.

For a Vikings team that scores a 75.9 points per game, the opening 16 minutes were an anomaly. Instead of moving the ball to create open shots, players hoisted contested jumpers off little to no passing.

And if the Vikings (3-2, 5-4) were going to erase their halftime deficit, it would be because of better offensive cohesion.

The offense came together in the second half with a 42-point performance, but Reservoir exceeded that total in large part because of second-chance points. Playing without big men Stevie Jackson and Justin Cargiulo, the Vikings struggled to keep Odunowo and McCoy off of the offensive boards. Easy putbacks squashed any momentum the home team attempted to build.

Reservoir put the finishing touches on the victory with 25 seconds to play. Up, 65-60, the Gators’ crisp ball movement led to Toler feeding Odunowo for a thunderous two-handed dunk that encapsulated the Gators’ recent stretch of spirited play.

“It’s just confidence really,” Toler said. “We just come into practice and try to get better every day, just have energy in practice and make each other better. Not every game is going to be a blowout — some are going to be close — but if we just trust our defensive principles and execute our offense we’ll be fine.”

Reservoir (3-2, 6-3) — 70, Mt. Hebron (3-2, 5-4) — 65

Re — Odunowo 21, Toler 12, Hester 9, Ameli 8, McKoy 8, Adubi 3, Bradford 3, Manning 3, Glasper 2, McCallum 1.

MH — Dickerson 17, Ichrist 13, Bates 10, Crump 10, Ryan Kinloch 9, Prox 6.

Halftime: 27-23, Re

CAPTION Hammond senior guard Micah Henry talks after the Golden Bears' 58-56 win on Dec. 19. Hammond senior guard Micah Henry talks after the Golden Bears' 58-56 win on Dec. 19. CAPTION Hammond senior guard Micah Henry talks after the Golden Bears' 58-56 win on Dec. 19. Hammond senior guard Micah Henry talks after the Golden Bears' 58-56 win on Dec. 19. CAPTION Oakland Mills senior Frederick Eiland II talks about the Scorpions’ 59-38 win over Hammond on Friday, Dec. 21, 2018. Oakland Mills senior Frederick Eiland II talks about the Scorpions’ 59-38 win over Hammond on Friday, Dec. 21, 2018. CAPTION Highlights from the Scorpions' 50-49 home win over River Hill on Dec. 17. Highlights from the Scorpions' 50-49 home win over River Hill on Dec. 17. CAPTION Highlights of Atholton boys basketball's win over Reservoir on Dec. 14. Highlights of Atholton boys basketball's win over Reservoir on Dec. 14. CAPTION Senior guard Ryan Hollwedel talks after the Eagles' 69-44 home win on Dec. 12. Senior guard Ryan Hollwedel talks after the Eagles' 69-44 home win on Dec. 12.

Other scores

Atholton (4-1 county, 7-1 overall) — 72, Long Reach (1-4, 4-5) — 62

A — Jackson 14, Parkins 14, Justin Oates 12, Jordan Oates 10, Daniel 8, Murray 8, Brown 5, Miller 1.

LR — Martin 14, Modeste 14, Johnson 11, Raymond Jr. 8, Carey 7, Addo 5, Haberern 3.

Halftime: 36-28, A

Centennial (4-1, 5-4) — 50, Howard (0-5, 3-6) — 37

C — Sedlacko 15, Berkeley 8, Bonner 6, Hollwedel 6, Merkey 5, Hwang 4, Smith 4, Schickner 2.

Ho — Harris 15, Colbert 7, Rodgers 5, O’Connor 4, Hendricks 4, Williams 2.

Halftime: 18-13, Ho