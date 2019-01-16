'Tale of two halves': Marriotts Ridge boys basketball runs away from Long Reach

Marriotts Ridge boys basketball overcame a sluggish start to defeat host Long Reach, 74-61, on Wednesday night for its sixth win in seven games. Following a first-half that included careless turnovers, missed shots from in close and poor defensive rebounding, the Mustangs (4-3 Howard County, 8-4 overall) were efficient and energetic in the final two periods to run away with the victory.

“It was a tale of two halves,” coach Tim Brady said. “First half we turned the ball over 13 times, second half we turned the ball over four. Brandon [Held] got going, Amari [Little] scored 19, Cam Heard scored. Everyone started getting into the scoring."

After not playing in the first half, Little did not come off the floor in the second half and poured in 19 points, including three 3-pointers. Held scored 10 of his 14 points after intermission and Heard (12 points) spread out his offensive production throughout the game. Cole Brown (11 points) and Ira Snell (10 points) also finished in double figures.

Point guard Darelle Raymond scored a game-high 21 points for Long Reach (2-6, 5-7) in a game where the team did not make enough shots and defended poorly, especially after the break. According to coach Andrew Lazzor, the Lightning had a field-goal percentage in the low 30s, missed 25 shots from inside the paint and gave up too many straight line drives to the basket.

“It’s frustrating when the guys don’t play up to their potential,” Lazzor said. “We can do better. Each individual player, including coaches — all of us — we’ve got to dig in and get better in practice. Every day has to be a learning experience.”

Despite its various pitfalls, Long Reach played Marriotts Ridge even for the first three quarters. Several players scored for the Lightning in the opening period, and they also took advantage of the Mustangs’ six turnovers and grabbed six offensive rebounds. In the second frame, multiple Lightning players went on mini scoring runs, like when Raymond converted back-to-back layups, Kwadwo Addo scored all seven of his points consecutively and Elijah Modeste capped the half with two buckets. His buzzer-beating 3-pointer gave the Lightning a 33-28 halftime advantage.

In a way, the visitors’ poor first half epitomized the opening portion of their season, during which they lost three of their first five games. On multiple occasions Wednesday night, it looked as though the Mustangs were still trying to build chemistry with each other, which was a conundrum considering they were in the midst of their 12th contest of the season.

“We were trying some new things on offense and had a different starting lineup,” Brady said. “Not all of the guys were on the same page because they’re so used to starting off the game the same way.”

The second half looked much more like the Marriotts Ridge team that went 5-1 in its previous six games with wins over Oakland Mills and at Mt. Hebron. Little provided the spark, scoring seven of the team’s first nine points of the third quarter, and his teammates followed suit.

With the score knotted at 43 entering the final frame, the Mustangs put together a 13-4 scoring run that all but sealed the victory. There was a layup and two free throws from Heard, with a layup from Little wedged in between. Brown then added a bucket from in close and Little hit his second shot from distance on the night.

Once Held attacked the basket from the top of the key for an easy lay-in moments later, Lazzor had finally seen enough, using a timeout midway through the fourth quarter with his team trailing by nine. That lead would only grow to 13 by the final buzzer.

“We’re just believing in each other,” Little said. “And our defense is our mindset; if we have good defense, we’re going to have good offense, so just keep playing tough defense, don’t hang your head and keep believing in yourself and believing in your team.”

Marriotts Ridge (4-3 county, 8-4 overall) — 74, Long Reach (2-6, 5-7) — 61

MR — Little 19, Held 14, Heard 12, Brown 11, Snell 10, Miller 4, Olsufka 4.

LR — Raymond Jr. 21, Johnson 12, Addo 7, Modeste 7, Haberern 6, Martin 3, Olivis 2, Brown 1.

Halftime: 33-28, LR

Other scores:

Atholton (6-2, 10-2) — 84, Hammond (2-5, 6-6) — 63

As he’s done all season, Atholton senior guard Casey Parkins shouldered the scoring load in Atholton’s rout of Hammond on Wednesday night.

Parkins increased his season average to 16.8 points per game with a 25-point outburst against the Golden Bears, while Justin Oates (13 points) and Albert Jackson (11 points) helped out on the offensive end. As a team, the Raiders totaled at least 20 points in each quarter to first build an 18-point halftime lead and then maintain it until the final buzzer.

This marks the fifth-straight loss for Hammond, which received 18 apiece from Micah Henry and Jaylen Wiggins.

A — Parkins 25, Justin Oates 13, Jackson 11, Brown 9, Daniel 6, Miller 6, Jordan Oates 4, Agbor-Baiyee 2, Marshall 2, Murray 2, Rankin 2.

Ha — Henry 18, Wiggins 18, Allen 7, Aodu 7, Alexandre 2, Anton Escaja 2, C. Miller 1, Terry 1.

Half: 44-26, A

River Hill (5-3, 9-4) — 50, Centennial (6-2, 7-5) — 35

RH — Ryan Marshall 14, Nick Marshall 13, Yu 12, Okojie 7, Feeney 2, O’Brien 2.

C — Hollwedel 9, Sedlacko 9, Berkeley 5, Bonner 5, Merkey 5, Hwang 2.

Half: 18-15, RH

Reservoir (6-2, 9-3) — 56, Glenelg (0-8, 3-9) — 55

Re — McCallum 13, Manning 11, Odunowo 10, Toler 6, McKoy 5, Bradford 4, Ameli 2, Glasper 2, Ha 1, Adubi 1.

Half: 31-22, G

Oakland Mills (6-2, 10-3) — 93, Mt. Hebron (3-5, 6-7) — 88 (F/2OT)

OM — Eaton 24, Simpson 16, Hopkins 14, Eiland II 11, Truth Norton 9, Evans 8, Fairbanks 6, Gaymon 3, Parks 2.

MH — Brandon Prox 30, Odell Dickerson 27, Kinloch 18, Ichrist 7, Bates 4, Cargiulo 2.

Half: 37-28, OM

Wilde Lake (7-1, 10-2) — 64, Howard (0-8, 4-9) — 55

WL — Keys 18, Marshall 19, Burris 8, Boampong 6, Chamblee 6, Wright 5, Zimmerman 2.

Ho — Hendricks 18, Rodgers 10, Harris 9, Simmons 9, Colbert 5, Bruner 4.

Half: 34-22, WL