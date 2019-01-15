Big third quarter propels Howard boys basketball to win over Winters Mill

It only takes a few minutes for things to unravel.

Winters Mill’s boys basketball team found that out Tuesday night in its home game against Howard, when a three-point halftime deficit turned into something much more in less than one quarter of play.

The Lions doubled up their Carroll County foe in the third and scored 30 points en route to an 82-55 victory.

“It helps when you make shots,” Lions coach Seth Willingham said. “We’ve done that in the past for spurts, but not consistently for a whole game. Being a little bit on the smaller side, we don’t get a lot of offensive rebounds. So we have to shoot the ball really well for most of the game to have a chance.”

Howard (4-8) got 23 points from Justin Hendricks, 22 from Christian Rodgers, and 18 from Darrion Harris. Hendricks had 10 in the third quarter and knocked down a pair of 3-pointers, while Harris netted six points in the quarter to help turn things around in a hurry.

Alan Jean Joseph scored 10 of his 21 in the third, but Winters Mill (2-11) fell too far behind to post a victory.

The Falcons were even after one quarter, 19-19, and trailed 34-31 at the break, which gave coach Devon Lesniak and his players hope for success. Lesniak’s message to the Falcons during a full timeout stoppage in the middle of Howard’s third-quarter surge was anything but positive.

“I’m pretty frustrated,” Lesniak said. “We’ve put together a lot of good first halves. That’s what we were saying on the bench. Maybe we should just go out there and run drills during halftime and not go back in the locker room. I don’t know what it is.”

Winters Mill committed nine turnovers in the third quarter that led to 11 points for Howard, which led 64-46 at the end of the period. The Falcons then went more than 4 minutes in the fourth without a point.

Meanwhile, the Lions didn’t stop — Hendricks drained a 3 on their first possession of the quarter, and Rodgers added one midway through the fourth to make it 77-48. Willingham enjoyed the luxury of using his reserves at will in the final quarter.

Chandler Gentzel, a junior guard, scored 17 for Winters Mill, and senior Avery Serafin finished with seven. The Falcons went 11 for 16 from the free-throw line, while Howard finished 14-for-20.

Hendricks and Rodgers combined for eight 3-pointers, however, which made a difference for the Lions.

“Our intensity in the third quarter, our press … I thought we were a little bit more athletic, so were able to get up on them,” Willingham said.

Howard (4-8) — 82, Winters Mill — 55

Ho — Hendricks 23, Rodgers 22, Harris 18, O’Connor 7, Williams 5, Kramer 3, Colbert 2, Drnach 2.

Halftime: 34-31, Ho

Other scores:

Atholton (9-2) — 91, Randallstown — 59

Atholton bounced back in a big way Tuesday night, getting 20 points from Javon Daniel and 16 more from Jordan Oates in a blowout victory over Randallstown.

The Raiders outscored their out-of-county opponent, 21-9, in the opening quarter and continued to extend their lead from there. They brought a 19-point lead into halftime and had a 68-42 advantage entering the four quarter before emptying the bench in the final minutes.

A — Daniel 20, Jordan Oates 16, Justin Oates 10, Parkins 10, Rankin 7, Jackson 5, Agbor-Baiyee 4, Murray 4, Briken 3, Brown 3, Gaither 3, Marshall 3, Robinson 3.

Halftime: 45-26, A