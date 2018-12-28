Howard County boys basketball teams continue play at various holiday tournaments

Centennial boys basketball coach Chad Hollwedel learned plenty about his team over two days at the J.T. Bogle Invitational in Glen Burnie.

In a 66-45 win over North County on Thursday and a 73-59 loss to Thomas Stone on Friday afternoon, the Eagles smoothy and effectively changed defenses, sharpened their offensive sets and received different contributions from a variety of players who will be at the forefront of their future success.

“The tournament helped us get better,” Hollwedel said on Friday. “There was a stretch today where it got away from us a little bit, but other than that, it’s a close game the whole way.”

The stretch Hollwedel was referring to came at the start of the third quarter, when Thomas Stone went on a 17-4 run that turned a three-possession game into a 20-plus point lead in about four minutes. Centennial (4-3) eventually returned to its identify of sound defense and disciplined offense but dug itself too deep of a hole to climb out of.

Leading the Eagles on Friday were all-tournament players Ryan Hollwedel (12 points) and Joey Sedlacko (11 points) as well as Stafford Smith and Matt Schickner, who combined for 20 points. Defensively, they executed their game plan of limiting all-tournament guard Kevin Skidmore (eight points) but fell victim to the Cougars’ offensive versatility. Tournament MVP Gary Grant led all scorers with 21 points, while Shawn Barclay added 15 points and Leonardo Wilson chipped in nine points.

“We knew that they were going to be disciplined on defense and that they were going to take their time on offense, and they were going to make us work hard on the offensive end,” Thomas Stone Dale Lamberth said. “They’re a hard-working group.”

Centennial’s half-court attack was firing on all cylinders in the first quarter. When the Eagles took care of the ball — they had five turnovers in the opening eight minutes — they earned open perimeter shots and easy layups via drives and backdoors. It’s what helped them overcome their defensive rebounding woes and enter the second quarter down just 19-18.

Thomas Stone continued to offensive rebound at a high rate before halftime but were not turning over Centennial as much. Instead, the Eagles were missing point-blank layups, free throws and other shots from in close. Their 10-point second quarter ensured the Cougars would enter halftime with a sizable advantage.

“They hit their shots at a higher percentage than we did when it was all said and done,” Hollwedel said.

The lead only grew from there, as Thomas Stone ran off 17 points to the Eagles’ four by the halfway point of the third quarter. In Hollwedel’s mind, the poor stretch stemmed mostly from the Cougars taking his team out of its style of play. The Eagles eventually regrouped, though it occurred too late. A 21-point deficit proved too much to come back from.

Despite Centennial’s defeat, Hollwedel was peased with his group’s overall performance over the past two days. The Eagles, who have a 3-1 county record, will return to league play next week, where Lamberth believes they have the potential to elongate their early-season success.

“They’re talented," Lamberth said. “[Hollwedel] is a great player; he’s going to be tough. And they had a few role players that came in and did their job perfectly, so I think if they stay with that, they should be OK in the playoffs.”

Thomas Stone — 73, Centennial (4-3) – 59

C — Hollwedel 12, Sedlacko 11, Smith 11, Schickner 9, Huang 5, Kefyalew 3, Merkey 3, Bonner 3, Benavides 1.

Halftime: 36-28, Thomas Stone

Around the league

Hammond (6-1) — 53, Kent County — 47

Hammond bounced back from last week’s lopsided loss to Oakland Mills with a close win against Kent County on Friday at the Governor's Challenge holiday tournament in Salisbury.

As they’ve done all year, senior guard Jaylen Wiggins (22 points) and Micah Henry (19 points) led the way for a Hammond team that turned in another promising defensive effort. Holding a slim lead, the Golden Bears clinched the win by outscoring Kent County, 14-11, over the final eight minutes.

They’ll return to the court Saturday afternoon for a showdown with Winston Churchill.

Ha — Wiggins 22, Henry 19, Asa 4, Allen 3, Aodu 3, Cam Miller 2.

Halftime: 29-27, Ha

Atholton (4-1) — 69, Wellsville (NY) — 31

Atholton did not have any trouble with Wellsville of New York at the Josh Palmer Holiday Classic on Friday afternoon.

Brothers Justin and Jordan Oates combined for 19 points as Atholton jumped out to a 22-point lead before halftime and cruised from there. Five other players scored at least six points for the Raiders, who will play Newfield (NY) on Saturday morning.

A — Justin Oates 10, Brown 9, Jordan Oates 9, Jackson 8, Parkins 7, Gaither 6, Murray 6, Robinson 5, Marshall 3, Mitchell 3, Briken 2, Miller 1.

Halftime: 31-9, A