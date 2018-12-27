Boys basketball roundup: Marriotts Ridge boys basketball pulls away from Westminster

Behind 14 points from Cam Brown and 10 more from Cam Heard, Marriotts Ridge boys basketball pulled away from Westminster after halftime to earn a 57-51 win at the Liberty Tournament on Thursday afternoon.

Tied at 26 at halftime, the Mustangs switched from a zone defense to a man-to-man look that disrupted the Owls’ offense. On the other end, they were efficient in their half-court offense when they were not turning the ball over. It’s what helped them get out to a 42-37 lead after three quarters and eventually extend that advantage to double digits in the final minutes of the nonconference showdown.

Westminster got within six in the final moments thanks to multiple missed three throws but could not get any closer. Three players scored in double digits for the Owls, with Drue Giles leading the team with 12 points and Joe Wright and Jacob Busic adding 11 and 10 points, respectively.

“It was a typical Christmas tournament game,” coach Brett Kanther. said. “We were sluggish, we didn’t play with energy, we got killed on the boards, and we did not make free throws and layups.”

Thursday’s contest began as a back-and-forth affair, with Westminster holding an 11-9 lead after the first quarter and Marriotts Ridge holding a two-point scoring advantage in the second frame. The Mustangs hung with the Owls in large part because of Brown, who scored 10 points before the break. No other Mustangs player scored more than five.

Defensively, the Mustangs’ scouting report on the Owls called for a zone, but it only took one half for coach Tim Brady to scrap the initial game plan.

“They had strong guards that could get to the rim and finish, so we decided to go zone … and make them beat us from beyond the three-point line,” Brady said. “But we didn’t play our zone very well.”

Both teams pressed in the second half with varying results. At times Westminster forced turnovers and at other times it allowed wide-open layups. Marriotts Ridge did not force as many giveaways, but its pressure forced the Owls to labor down the court before attempting to run their half-court sets. Both squads struggled to defensive rebound.

Marriotts Ridge opened the second half on a 7-2 run and never trailed again, not even as the Owls continued to threaten throughout the fourth quarter. Helping the Mustangs stay ahead was their offensive rebounding prowess. Twice in the final four minutes, Brandon Held outjumped and outmuscled defenders to set up easy put backs. Brown also had multiple offensive rebounds to go along with several blocks in the second half.

Marriotts Ridge returns to Liberty on Friday afternoon for a showdown with Century.

Marriotts Ridge (4-3) — 57, Westminster — 51

MR — Cam Brown 14, Cam Heard 10, Held 8, Olsufka 7, Miller 6, Cole Brown 4, Lee 4, Little 3, Davis 2.

Westminster — Giles 12, Wright 11, Busic 10, Etchison 6, Prozeller 5, Showers 5.

Halftime: 26-26

Around the league

River Hill (4-3) — 65, Sherwood — 35

RH — O’Brien 21, Nick Marshall 17, Ryan Marshall 16, Okojie 4, Graves 3, McCann 2, James 2.

Halftime: 35-15, RH

Wilde Lake (6-0) — 65, Kennedy — 63

WL — Marshall 18, Wright 14, Keys 13, Chamblee 7, Zimmerman 7, Boampong 4, Wood-Gresham 2.

Halftime: 34-33, WL

Centennial (4-2) — 66, North County — 45

C — Sedlacko 26, Smith 12, Hollwedel 8, Kefyalew 6, Berkeley 4, Bonner 4, Merkey 4, Sams 2.

Halftime: 36-22, C

Long Reach (4-4) — 84, C. Milton Wright — 58

LR — Modeste 19, Raymond Jr. 16, Johnson 10, Martin 9, Haberern 8, Olivis 7, Addo 6, ZaKy 4, Wuche 3, Brown 2.

Halftime: 40-27, LR

High Point — 77, Glenelg (2-5) — 50

G — Dick 17, Piwowarski 10, Koele 6, Chappell 4, Curtis 4, Onwumbiko 4, Soltis 3, Pearey 2.

Halftime: 31-29, G

Reservoir (5-3) — 71, Springbrook — 51

Re — Adubi 15, Saunderson 12, Ameli 11, Musser 10, Toler 6, Manning 5, McCallum 5 Glasper 3, McKoy 2, Soto 2.

Halftime: 40-25, Re

Liberty — 91, Mt. Hebron (4-3) — 89 (OT)

MH — Dickerson 29, Coleman 13, Prox 12, Ichrist 10, Kinloch 9, Jackson 8, Bates 4, Crump 4.

Halftime: 42-41, Liberty