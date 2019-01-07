Early bird tickets for Cosmic Cocktail now on sale
Boys basketball roundup: Glenelg Country, Mt. Hebron, Wilde Lake pick up wins

After three straight conference losses, Glenelg Country boys basketball got back on track with a two-point win over Annapolis Area Christian on Monday night. For coach Garrett O’Donnell, the Dragons’ 58-56 road victory was just what the team needed.

Glenelg Country (3-4 MIAA A Conference, 10-5) — 58, No. 9 Annapolis Area Christian — 56

No. 14 Wilde Lake (8-1) — 85, Manchester Valley — 45

Wilde Lake’s hot start continued Monday night, as senior Trea Keys scored 23 points and the Wildecats cruised to a 40-point out-of-county victory. Ben Chamblee was the only other Wildecat to score in double figures, but three other players scored at least eight points.

WL — Keys 23, Chamblee 11, Marshall 9, Boampong 8, Edmonds 8, Lowe 6, Burris 5, Adams 4, Wright 4, Zimmerman 3, Woods-Gresham 3.

Halftime: 55-22, WL

Mt. Hebron (6-4) — 61, High Point — 44

Will Bates, Odell Dickerson and Brandon Prox all scored in double figures to help Mt. Hebron earn a 61-44 bounce-back win over High Point on Monday night.

Bates led the Vikings with 16 points, but it was the team’s defense that secured the nonconference victory by allowing a season-low 44 points.

MH — Bates 16, Dickerson 14, Prox 10, Lewis 9, Coleman 5, Ichrist 3, Kinloch 2, Millen 2.

Archbishop Curley — 60, Chapelgate (0-5 MIAA B Conference, 4-13) — 32

CCA — Marvin Cofield 12, Jax Felder 11, Zach Knox 9.

Halftime: 60-32, Archbishop Curley

