Atholton boys basketball edges rival Reservoir, 70-67

In tough environments, just like the one Atholton boys basketball found itself in against Reservoir on Friday night, coach Jared Albert preaches playing as a team.

Sometimes opponents will go on scoring runs, just like the host Gators did in the third and fourth quarters. Other times valuable contributors will foul out, a fate that senior starters Albert Jackson and Justin Oates experienced in the final few minutes. In these moments, other players may be looked at to step up.

Luckily for the Raiders, they have playmakers all over the floor, and it showed down the stretch of a 70-67 triumph in a battle of undefeated county squads.

With the game tied at 67, Maxwell Murray drilled a pull-up jump shot that put the Raiders ahead with 13.2 seconds to play. On the ensuing possession, fellow senior guard Casey Parkins (game-high 23 points) intercepted a pass at the top of the key, forcing Reservoir to foul. He split a pair of three throws, keeping the game within one possession, but the team-wide communication between Raiders’ defenders ensured the Gators would not attempt a shot before the final buzzer.

“It’s not just two guys or three guys,” Albert said. “It’s 15 guys that got the win for us on the road. We talked about it, how they had the home crowd but we had us, and that was our mantra today, and I think we stuck to it.”

In Albert’s mind, Friday’s showdown unfolded like most basketball rivalries do; with lots of scoring runs and plenty of lead changes.

The first quarter was a back-and-forth affair that ended with Reservoir (2-1 county, 3-1 overall) holding a 20-17 advantage. The second period belonged to Atholton, which scored 22 points in the frame and held the Gators to just three baskets. Behind 15 points from Parkins and seven more from Glenelg Country transfer Jordan Oates, the Raiders entered intermission with a 39-32 lead.

“The keys were defense for sure, stopping Josh [Odunowo], and getting rebounds,” Parkins said. “And then just scoring easy buckets and not forcing anything.”

The Raiders (3-0, 3-0) had their way in terms of stopping Odunowo, who entered the game averaging 21 points and 18.6 rebounds but put up just 14 points and five boards (zero offensive) on Friday night. He also dealt with foul trouble, which forced him to watch much of the final 16 minutes from the bench. His second-half scoring included just one basket and three free throws.

But similar to Atholton, Reservoir has several capable playmakers who were more than happy to showcase their abilities. In the first half it was Eli Soto, who chipped in eight points and finished 6-for-10 from the field overall. In the second frame it was the Gators’ backcourt of Kyjuan McCallum, Kaden Toler and Aria Ameli, who combined to score 24 points. All four players finished the game in double figures.

Reservoir quickly erased its halftime deficit using efficient zone offense and tight man-to-man defense. Helping was Atholton’s inability to covert open shots around the rim. These two factors allowed the Gators to build a 50-45 lead late in the third quarter, only to see the Raiders cut it to 51-49 entering the final frame.

Early in the fourth quarter, Reservoir looked as though it would pull away for good when Ameli’s fourth 3-pointer of the night gave his team a 57-51 advantage. However, by the five-minute mark the game was tied at 59, and from there Atholton made enough stops, and its opponent missed enough free throws for Murray, Parkins and the entire team to pull out a one-possession win.

“They just made more plays than us down the stretch,” Gators coach Mike Coughlan said.

Atholton (3-0, 3-0) — 70, Reservoir (2-1, 3-1) — 67

A — Parkins 23, Murray 10, Justin Oates 10, Daniel 9, Jordan Oates 7, Jackson 5, Miller 4, Gaither 2.

Re — Ameli 14, Odunowo 14, Soto 12, McCallum 12, Toler 10, Manning 2, Saunderson 2, Barrett 1.

Halftime: 39-32, A