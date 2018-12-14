Santa's everywhere, even brunch, this holiday season

Santa Claus is coming to town!

He made a special guest appearance in my neighborhood, Gray Rock Farm, last weekend. His sled was accompanied by a group of fire trucks and made quite an impressive sight.

Santa is also going to be at the Bethany United Methodist Church, at 2875 Bethany Lane, for brunch on Saturday, Dec. 15 from 9 to 11 a.m. The event is free but registration is necessary. Go to bethanyum.org/events to register.

You can have dinner with Santa at Alexandra’s in Turf Valley at 6:15 p.m. on Dec. 14. It is offering one kid’s meal for free with the purchase of one adult’s meal. On Sundays, Dec. 16 and 23, you can do brunch with Santa at Alexandra’s from 10 a.m. to noon. To reserve for the Turf Valley events, call 410-465-2400.

Turf Valley also has several different packages available for New Year’s Eve, including an overnight stay. Call 410-465-3000 to learn more.

Congratulations to Amanda Hof for being named executive director of Visit Howard County. Hof has been an integral part of Howard County Tourism for the past 12 years and it eminently qualified to take over this role. I have known Hof for many years and worked with her on several projects, including the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Enchanted Forest. The county is very lucky to have such a talented person in this position.

There is a Mistletoe Stroll scheduled in the historic district for Dec. 17 to 20. Pick up a Mistletoe Stroll card at Very Merry Main Street, 8133 Main St., then visit shops and restaurants looking for the hidden mistletoes. Fill up your card and return it to Very Merry Main Street to be entered in a drawing for prizes, including an OEC Night Out and an OEC Night In.

The Ellicott City Volunteer Fire Department is offering its 21st annual Train Garden at Station #2, 4150 Montgomery Road, through Jan. 1. Admission is free and the hours are Wednesday through Friday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The B&O Railroad Museum, Ellicott City Station, at 2711 Maryland Ave. in the historic district, is again featuring its popular LEGO train exhibits — two complete towns -- along with several other displays, through Jan. 6. Admission is free. Call 410-313-1945 for information.

The Artists Gallery in the Taylor Collective at 8197 Main St., is showing “The Gift of Art 2018,” a group of diverse works to inspire your holiday gift giving, as well as offering an all-member holiday show. It is open daily, except Monday. Call them at 443-325-5936.

Main Street Oriental Rugs is having a big sale through Dec. 31. It is They are located at 8290 Main St. Call 410-313-9090.

Several Main Street shops have relocated in Ellicott City.

Shoemaker Country is at 3956 Cooks Lane, off of Old Columbia Pike.

Cottage Antiques, now known as The Attic Hunters, is at 9054 Chevrolet Drive. It is open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and can be reached at 410-465-1412.

HorseSpirit Arts Gallery has reopened in a spectacular space in the Cotton Shed building in Savage Mill.

The Ellicott Mills Brewing Co. continues to offer lobster night on Tuesday and steak night on Thursday.

The Howard County Historical Society is holding its next Music at the Museum on Dec. 15. It will feature the Columbia Jazz Band starting at 6 p.m. Tickets are $10 for nonmembers, free to Society members. To reserve, call 410-480-3250. The Museum of Howard County History is at 8328 Court Ave.

Emory United Methodist Church at 3799 Church Road is holding a Christmas Eve candlelight service beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 24. The program will include scripture, song and candlelight.