Packages and parties to make merry on New Year's Eve

Happy New Year!

Be safe out there on New Year’s Eve and enjoy welcoming in 2019.

Alexandra’s Restaurant in Turf Valley is taking reservations and you can get a package to stay overnight at the hotel and not have to worry about driving. Reserve at 410-465-3000.

Kelsey’s Pub, on Baltimore National Pike, will be partying all day with live music starting at 9 p.m. Cover charge is $10, free if you buy dinner beforehand. Call 410-418-9076 for reservations.

If you haven’t gone already, go visit the fantastic train display at the B&O Railroad Museum, Ellicott City Station, before it closes on Jan. 6. Volunteers put in countless hours (some years they do count and I remember one total as on the order of 17,000 hours. That’s quite a commitment!).

Anyway, it is open Wednesday through Sunday and admission is free. For more information call 410-313-1945.

The Railroad Museum is also holding its next Brush with History on Jan. 3. The next in the series, Scents of the Season—Winter will take place on Sunday, Jan. 6 starting at 11 a.m. Participants will enjoy sachet and candlemaking. The fee is $4..

Also, it is holding another Kid’s Night at the Museum on Friday, Jan. 11. Call 410-313-2922 to register.

The train exhibit at the Fire Station on Montgomery Road closes on Jan. 1, so visit that one, too.

Nathan Sowers’ River Hill Pizza Co., a fixture on Tonge Row in the summer and for a while now in the Forest Green Shopping Center on Baltimore National Pike, is celebrating its first anniversary in that location with a treat for customers—10 percent off your order, through Jan. 31. The pizza is terrific and Sowers is always coming up with new flavor combos, so check them out.

I was delighted to see my old friend, artist Virginia Sperry, on the cover of “Source,” the Howard County Library’s magazine.

These days, she is creating massive sculptures out of her studio in Carroll County, but when I knew her in the ‘90s, her work was on a much smaller, but still impressive, scale.

She owned the Winter Moon Designs studio located above the old Christmas Co. on Main Street. I was her public relations representative for awhile and basically spent the salary I made working for her on her creations. She was experimenting with polymer clay back then, and I have a few pictures that combine paint and clay, and some original jewelry. She is going to be creating a sculpture at the Glenwood Branch on Jan. 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I met up with Cindi Ryland, director of the Artists’ Gallery in Taylor’s Collective over the holidays. She still enjoys working with so many creative people there. The Gallery is continuing its Gift of Art and All Member Holiday shows through Jan. 6. Admission is free.

Now that the holidays are winding down it’s time to get back to some regular Main Street events.

Don’t forget that the Ellicott Mills Brewing Co. has lobster night on Tuesday and steak night on Thursday. Paint Nite is every Sunday (afternoon—go figure) and its Sip and Stitch is every first Monday from 5 to 7 p.m.

The Jazz Jam at the Judge’s Bench is the first Tuesday of every month.

The Howard County Historical Society continues to host Movies at the Museum featuring films made in Ellicott City. The next one is “Dangerous Deception” on Jan. 12 at 7 p.m. at the Museum of Howard County History on Court Avenue. Admission is free.