Strolling down Main Street on a Sunday afternoon

My husband Tom and I spent a recent perfect fall Sunday wandering in and out of shops on Main Street and making new friends.

In front of the Visitor Center, we spied an artist hard at work on a depiction of the old Fire House, rendered in brilliant fall hues. It was neat to see spontaneous plein air art being created, so we stopped to chat with the artist.

Her name was Lorraine Furey, and she is a recent transplant here from New York’s Hudson Valley. In chatting, we learned that she spent the first few years of her life living just a few blocks from where our son Dave now lives with his family in Brooklyn.

Of course when we got home, I immediately googled Lorraine and was very impressed by her work. Her rustic style seems to mesh perfectly with the subject matter on Main Street.

I hope that Lorraine and other artists help keep our memories alive by painting local street scenes that are being considered for removal.

It was also nice to see that the wedding venue beneath Su Casa is back in business. We saw some beautifully gowned ladies arriving for a wedding while we headed to Su Casa. We were looking for Christmas presents but I have to admit that we ended up shopping for ourselves.

In other arts news, the Howard County Center for the Arts at 8510 High Ridge Road, is holding an Open House-Holiday Sale on Nov. 29 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Art and handcrafted items will be available for purchase. Call 410-313-2787 for more information.

Tersiguel’s French Country Restaurant has several special events coming up. On Nov.15, it is holding a Beaujolais Nouveau Family Night celebration of the harvest. The cost is $50 for four courses and your first glass of the new Beaujolais.It is also offering a lovely Thanksgiving menu which is $59 for adults, $30 for children under the age ofn10. To reserve for either of these events, call 410-465-4004.

The next Girls Night Out will be held on Nov. 15, starting at the Wine Bin, from 5 to 9 p.m. Look for specials throughout the historic district.

James Kuttler, an officer with the Howard County Genealogical Society, contacted me to say that the society offers a help desk every third Saturday of the month for folks who want to delve into their family’s history and need some help getting started. The help desk is in the Historical Society’s space at the Miller Branch library and goes from 1 to 4 p.m.

A tragic loss in the family inspired Ellicott City resident Andrea Ciniero to contact Save the Children to find a place to donate clothing, toys and furniture. They put her in touch with Starting Points, a welfare center in Crum, West Virginia. What started as a single family’s desire to find a good home for these things has grown as neighbors and friends joined in.

Now, 20 years later, Andrea, with the assistance of Truckers of America, coordinates filling a fifty-foot truck and delivering it to Crum. If you would like to help, bring new and gently used items like toys, clothes and furniture in plastic bags or boxes with lids to her home at 4925 Ellis Lane in the Glynchester Farm development in Ellicott City from 3 to 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 30 and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 1. For more information call 443-745-0542 or go to Facebook page at “Crum W.VA Charity Event.”

There are a couple of charity runs coming up.

On Nov. 17, the Zaching Running Festival takes place starting at the Turf Valley Town Center, starting at 8:30 a.m. for the 5 and 10 Ks and at 9 a.m. for the one mile. This is a fundraiser for cancer patients and their caregivers. Call 443-319-5394.

The Ellicott City Y Turkey Trot for charity will take place on Nov. 22, starting at 8:30 a.m. at the Long Gate Shopping Center. This event raises money so kids in poverty can have access to Y programs. Call 443-322-9622.