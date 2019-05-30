Lutheran Village residents honored for volunteering

Volunteers make a huge difference in our community, from the compassionate people who visit the sick, to the docents at the various historic sites, to the folks who water the plants at the library. All are needed.

Most go unrecognized, which is generally fine with them, but it is nice to be able to recognize a couple who have made contributions and continue to as senior citizens.

George and Norma Walgrove, residents of the Lutheran Village at Miller’s Grant, have been recognized by the Delaware-Maryland Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America for outstanding lay ministry. They were honored at a celebration May 5 in Westminster with the Social Ministry Organization Award.

George has volunteered with Neighbor Ride, offering transportation to important appointments to the county’s senior citizens, while Norma has served on the Board of Trustees for the Lutheran Village at Miller’s Grant and on the Health Services Committee.

Thanks to them for continuing to contribute to our community.

Miller’s Grant is offering a free concert by Flutes on the Brink Flute Choir on June 3 at 7 p.m. be presented in the Miller’s formal dining room. Call 410-696-6713 for more information.

The Bethany United Methodist Church on 2875 Bethany Lane has announced new contemporary worship services at 10:30 a.m. on Sundays in the chapel, as well as a new section of children’s programming.

Shakespeare is back in the ruins! From June 7 to 24, the Chesapeake Shakespeare Company is presenting its first performance of the season with “Macbeth,” described as a portable play in the ruins, as the audience travels with the actors through the Patapsco Female Institute Historic Park at 3655 Church Road.

Because the audience moves around with the performance, tickets are limited. They can be purchased at chesapeakeshakespeare.com.

The Benjamin Banneker Historic Park and Museum, at 300 Oella Ave., is holding a Colonial Market Fair on June 8 and 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free and parking is $5. The event makes the 19th-century come alive with craftsmen, tradesmen, music and children’s activities. Call 410-887-1081 for more information.

Banneker Park also is offering Connecting the Patapsco—a trails workshop on June 11 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. This event is free. To register, go to eventbrite.com.

The B&O Museum, Ellicott City Station is inviting you to learn about all of the Spirits of the Patapsco River Valley on June 13 at 7 p.m. The cost is $15. To register call 410-313-0419.

Also, the Freight House renovations are now completed and the diorama and caboose are available for tours again.

The Howard County Historical Society is holding its next Lunch Date with History on June 7 at the Museum of Howard County History. The topic is “Howard County Jewish History” with speaker Marvin Pinkert, executive director of the Jewish Museum of Maryland.

The Museum of Howard County History is at 8328 Court Ave. Tickets are $5, free to Society members. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and the lecture starts at 12 p.m.. Optional tours of the museum follow at 1 p.m.

The Wine Bin’s outdoor movies are back. On June 1, the feature is “Incredibles 2” and on June 8, it’s “Bohemian Rhapsody.” The movies are free and begin at 9 p.m.

Folky Fridays and Concerts in the Courtyard at Tonge Row are back as well on Saturday evenings. Performances start at 6:30 p.m. There is plenty of free parking in Lot D and food, coffee beverages and lemonade are available at The Little Market Café.

Don’t forget to visit the Old Town Farmers Market, held every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the court house parking lot. Maybe some peaches will be showing up soon!