Flood plan's second phase topic of the night

The Ellicott City “Safe and Sound” flood plan’s second phase will be discussed on Thursday, May 2. The meeting will be held in the Howard High School Cafeteria, 8700 Old Annapolis Road, at 7 p.m. Five long-term, sustainable plans are currently being considered. Go to the county website to see comparisons of the plans.

Get down to The Phoenix Emporium while you still can! It’s due to be demolished in each version of the plan, which makes me worry about the vulnerability of the Railroad Station Museum with no buildings blocking the water’s path.

Spring has officially arrived.

My husband Tom and I sat on the patio at LaPalapa the other day and had a great lunch while watching staff bring out their grill and set it up. I enjoyed a fajita salad bowl and didn’t even need a sweater. Finally. Also, it was nice to see Tourism Director Amanda Hof there. She is doing a terrific job.

The Wine Bin has a lot going on these days. On Friday, May 3, it is holding a Yappy Hour for you and your well-behaved dog in the parking lot next to the shop, starting at 6 p.m. Also, on Friday, at 7 p.m., an event will explore the Five Flavors of Gin. The cost is $35. On Saturday,May 4, The Wine Bin is holding a Rooster Rojo Anejo tequila tasting, starting at 2 p.m. The cost is $20with $10 applied to your purchase To register for any of these call 410-465-7802.

The Howard County Arts Council, 8510 High Ridge Road, is presenting a Resident Visual Arts Exhibit 2019 featuring recent work by artists who have studios in the building through June 14. A free public reception will be held on May 10 from 5 to 8 p.m.

The Artists’ Gallery at 8197 Main St. is presenting Multiple Dimensions by ceramic artist Kathy Swan and photographer John Stier, who combine 2 and 3-D in their work, through May 26. Stier will also be offering a presentation on photographic post-processing on Sunday, May 5, from 1 to 4 p.m. showing how he uses Adobe Lightroom and Photoshop software on his photos. The presentation is free.

The next Howard County Historical Society Lunch Date with History will be held on Friday, May 3, at the Museum of Howard County History on Court Avenue. The topic is Julius Rosenwald and the Rosenwald Schools presented by Mattie Hays. The cost is $5, free to society members. Doors open at 11:30 a.m.

The B&O Railroad Museum, Ellicott City Station is offering a talk on Almira Hart Lincoln Phelps, esteemed headmistress of the Patapsco Female Institute, on May 9, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15. Call 410-313-0419 for more information.

Mother’s Day is May 12 and there is a lot going on to help you celebrate.

Clark’s Elioak Farm is celebrating all weekend, with free hayrides (with regular admission), for all moms and grandmoms accompanied by a child. Call 410-730-4049 to learn more.

The Howard County Conservancy is holding a Tea, Scones and Garden Walk for Mother’s Day, on Saturday, May 11, from 10 a.m. to noon. The cost is $5 per person, free to those ages 12 and under. To register call 410-465-8877.

Alexandra’s at Turf Valley is holding a Mother’s Day Brunch Buffet from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The cost is $34.95, and ages 4 to 12 is $17.95 and ages 3 and under are free.

On Main Street, Tersiguel’s French Country Restaurant has a special brunch and dinner menu. Call 410-465-4004 to reserve.

Planning ahead, the Ellicott City Old Town Market is returning on May 18, in a new location at the parking lot of the Courthouse, next to Mt. Ida. This is great news, as the parking lot next to the Wine Bin is still under construction while the Courthouse offers lots of free parking. At least 16 vendors have signed on for this year, including Breezy Willow, Riverhouse Pizza and a baked goods stand featuring Peruvian specialties.