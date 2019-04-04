'Enchanted' Clark's Elioak Farm opens for season

Clark’s Elioak Farm has opened for the season. Located on Route 108, the farm offers lots of animals for kids to pet as well as the popular exhibits from the Enchanted Forest. You can go for a hayride or enjoy a train ride around the farm. It really is an enchanted place.

Clark’s also sells a variety of locally-grown meat and produce. I was delighted to see the farm’s owner, Martha Clark, on a recent episode of Maryland Public Television’s “Chesapeake Collectibles” which is filming this season at Turf Valley. Clark shared some of her Ellicott family memorabilia.

The Howard County Commission on Women has announced its selections for this year’s inductions to the Women’s Hall of Fame.

The ceremony took place on March 28 at the Banneker Room of the George Howard Building.

The inductees are Georgia Eacker, Buffy Beaudoin-Schwartz and Cathy Hudson. All are well known for their commitment to our community.

Ellicott City resident Eacker is involved with environmental education. She works with the University of Maryland Extension Howard County where she coordinates the Master Gardener program, the Watershed Stewardship Academy and the Environmental Sustainability Board.

Philanthropist Beaudoin-Schwartz is also an Ellicott City resident. Her Women’s Giving Circle has donated over one million dollars to causes that support women and girls. She is also co-founder of Howard County Women Against Gun Violence and the Howard County Sandy Hook Promise.

Hudson lives in Elkridge and helped preserve historic Belmont. She also owns Maple Woods Farm.

Congratulations to owner Nick Johnson and his staff on the 20th anniversary of his shop, Su Casa at 8397 Main St. I am not surprised that it continues to thrive. Every time I go in there, it seems that there is something I have to have. My latest find is a set of stone coasters decorated with delicately painted crabs and shrimp.

The Artists’ Gallery in Taylor’s Collective, 8187 Main St. is featuring “Color and Places” by artist Julie Gross. A reception will be held on April 6 from 3 to 5 p.m.

The next Lunch Date with History at the Museum of Howard County History, 8238 Court Ave., is scheduled for Friday, April 5. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. The topic is “Antebellum Maryland through Reconstruction: what made the Free State so critical,” presented by Ed Gantt. The event is $5, free to Historical Society members.

The Historical Society is also sponsoring a Banneker Benefit Bash at the museum on April 13 from 2 to 5 p.m. The event includes a concert of traditional and African-American roots music, with light hors d’oeuvres by the Elkridge Furnace Inn, to support the Benjamin Banneker Foundation. Tickets are $45, and can be purchased at eventbrite.com.

The next First Friday at the Manor Hill Brewery will be April 5, from 4 to 8:30 p.m. A variety of limited release cans will be available. The brewery is on 4411 Manor Lane.

The Friends of Whipps Cemetery is holding its Daffodil Day on Saturday, April 6, at the cemetery at 3651 St. Johns Lane, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event is free and features a demonstration garden with 12 classifications of daffodils, horticultural presentations by Master Gardeners, music by the Camerata Musica Singers and potted plants available for purchase. Proceeds go to support the maintenance of the cemetery.

Bethany United Methodist Church is holding an Easter egg hunt on April 13 at 10 a.m. The event includes a moon bounce, balloon animals, games and snacks. The church is at 2875 Bethany Lane. For more information, go to bethanyum.org.