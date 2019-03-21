Get the giggles at new comdey festival in Ellicott City

“Make ‘em laugh!” That’s never a bad idea, and one that is being employed with gusto in the historic district on the weekend of March 29 and 30. That’s when the town is holding its first ever Ellicott Silly Comedy Fest. It’s just what we need after this endless drab and dreary winter.

The event starts at The Phoenix Emporium on Friday night, March 29, with a Reunion and Locals Show starting at 8 p.m. Admission is free. Then on Saturday, it’s back to The Phoenix at noon for Comedy Trivia, where you can test your knowledge of everything Ellicott City.

Later that day, at 3 p.m., hit Syriana Café and Gallery for Mid-Day Mayhem, another free event. At 5 p.m. it’s time for Brewhaha at the Ellicott Mills Brewing Co.—also free. The event closes with Historically Inappropriate Comedy at the Museum of Howard County History at 7:30 p.m., featuring stand-up and improv. Tickets are $10, $5 for members of the Historical Society, and a cash bar will be available. Sounds like a great weekend.

The Kiwanis Club of Ellicott City is holding a fundraiser All-you-can-eat country breakfast on Saturday, March 30, from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Bethany United Methodist Church. The cost is $8, with kids under the age of 8 eating for free. Proceeds benefit youth activities, community service organizations and support for Ellicott City flood victims. For more information call 410-465-1891.

The Howard County Arts Council has announced the winners of its Howie Awards and two recipients are well-known in Ellicott City. David Matchim, director of bands at Centennial High School, was named Outstanding Arts Educator and Robin Holliday, whose shop HorseSpirits Arts Gallery was on Main Street for years, was named Outstanding Business Supporter of the Arts.

Through April 19, the Arts Council is featuring a Youth Art Month exhibit at the Center for the Arts, 8510 High Ridge Road. Titled “Defining ourselves: I am more than what you see,” the exhibit includes hundreds of works by students ranging from kindergarten to 12-grade in the Howard County Public School System. A free public reception will be held on April 4 from 5 to 7 p.m. Gallery hours are daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and 12 to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is free. The Arts Council has another exhibit currently by the Howard County Public School Arts Faculty called “Teaching and Making with big ideas in mind,” also through April 19. Call 410-313-2787 for more information.

A tour of the black history sites in Howard County will be offered on March 30, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Originating at the Patapsco Female Institute, the tour will begin with Ellicott City sites then visit others around the county, with information on civil rights activism. Transportation is included; bring your own lunch. The cost is $35. Call 410-313-0419 to register.

The B&O Railroad Museum, Ellicott City Station, has a new exhibit on Almira Phelps and the golden age of the Patapsco Female Institute. Phelps was a creative and innovative headmistress of the school for young ladies for many years. Many young women came to the renowned school by train during the 1800s, until the Civil War made such travel impossible. The museum is offering Ellicott City during the Civil War on March 21 at 7 p.m. The cost is $15. Also, in recognition of Women’s History Month, the museum is offering a living history and heritage program called Women in Maryland on March 31 from 3 to 5 p.m. Appropriate for all ages, the presentation costs $12. For more information call 410-313-0419.

The Wine Bin has two classes coming up. On March 29, it is offering Cheese and Wine Pairing” at 7 p.m. The cost is $35 with $10 going toward purchases. On March 30, at 2 p.m. it’s a cocktail class—“Tiki cocktails” for $25, also with $10 toward your purchase. To register call 410-465-7802.

Ned Tillman has studied the Patapsco River for decades. He is presenting a program called Saving the Patapsco—100 years of activism at the Patapsco Heritage Greenway, 300 Oella Ave., on March 31 at 2 p.m. He will share some of the stories that make the river legendary, as well as what is needed to keep it healthy in the future. Call 410-696-1328 for more information.