Celebrating a life in art at Howard Conservancy

Ellicott City art legend Alice Webb is being featured in a show at the Howard County Conservancy, 10520 Old Frederick Road, through March 20. Called “A Celebration of Alice Webb: A Life in Art” this show and sale includes watercolor paintings and etchings. In addition to being a very talented painter and art teacher, Webb has donated her art over the years to a variety of fundraisers in the historic district and beyond. She is a local treasure. Call 410-465-8877 for hours of operation and more information.

The Mount Hebron High School Viking Backers Booster Club is hosting a MTH Marketplace community arts and crafts festival on March 16 (snow date March 23) at the school, 9440 Route 99, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event features over 70 vendors. Parking and admission are free and proceeds benefit student activities, arts and athletics.

The Howard County Arts Council is holding its 22nd annual Celebration of the Arts gala on Saturday, March 23, from 6 to 10 p.m. where they will present the 2018 Howie Awards. For ticket information, go to hocoarts.org or call 410-313-2787.

On March 10, the Ellicott Mills Brewing Co. is holding a chili cook-off from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. If you would like to participate, bring a warmer with your favorite chili. Happy hour prices and other specials will also be offered. The company is also holding a wild game, Irish whiskey and beer dinner on March 20 at 6:30 p.m. The cost is $53 and includes food with whiskey and beer pairings. Call 410-313-8141 to sign up for either of these events.

Several classes are scheduled at The Wine Bin.

On March 8, at 7 p.m., it is offering What is a Blend? and on March 9, at 2 p.m., it’s Bourbon: non-traditional cocktails. The classes are $25 each, with $10 applied to purchases. Call 410-465-7802 to register.

St. Patrick’s Day, Sunday, March 17, is almost upon us. Obvious choices for the celebration are Shannon’s and Kelsey’s, but Alexandra’s American Fusion Restaurant at Turf Valley is also offering a St. Patrick’s Day brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It’s $32.95 for adults, $14.95 for kids ages 4 to 12 and free for those under 3. Call 410-480-2400 for a reservation.

The Rails and Tales preschool story time sponsored by Rec and Parks is featuring women in history this month. The program will be held at the B&O Railroad Museum, Ellicott City Station, on Saturday, March 9 at 10:30 a.m. and at the Firehouse Museum on Tuesday, March 19, also at 10:30 a.m. The cost for each is $3. To register. call 410-313-7275.

The next Kids Night In will be held at the Railroad Museum on March 8, from 4 to 9 p.m. The cost is $15. Call 410-313-0419 to reserve a space.

The Railroad Museum is also offering the presentation Ellicott City during the Civil War on March 21 at 7 p.m. The cost is $15.

Mary’s Land Farm on Sheppard Lane has opened registration for its summer camps. It offers seven weeks of camp with four different age groups. Go to maryslandcamp.com for more information.

On Saturday, March 16, at 5 p.m., the Howard County Historical Society is presenting a documentary called “Fire Next Door” on the 1965 fire on Fells Lane in Ellicott City. The program will be held at the Museum of Howard County History on Court Avenue. Admission is free, with a reservation. Go to hchsmd.org.

Maryland Brewery Tours is offering a visit to several Howard County breweries on Saturday, March 16. The tour leaves from the Columbia Sheraton and includes two Ellicott City breweries, Manor Hill and the Ellicott Mills Brewing Co. The bus leaves at 11:45 a.m.. For tickets call 443-741-1008.

The Howard County Office of Emergency Management is asking for public feedback on the flood siren system it plans to install in the historic district. If you would like to vote for your preferred siren sound, go to ecsafeandsound.org. I listened to the five choices and feel that any one of them would be fine. It should just get installed as soon as possible. The site also answers a lot of questions about the warning system.

The Ellicott City Old Town Farmers Market is looking to add more vendors this season. If you are interested in participating, go to its page on Face Book. Rose Caulder, owner of Breezy Willow Farm, manages the market.