Boy Scout Troop 944 to host food and blood drives

Boy Scout Troop 944 partnered with Jeff and Kerry Muneses to collect 1,200 pounds of food as part of Scouting for Food in December.

Eagle Scouts Matthew Katz, Colin McMurtray and Collin Meredith accepted the donations, which benefitted the Homewood Center, an alternative middle and high school for the Howard County Public School System. That food drive brought the total for 2018 to 52,000 pounds.

The next food drive is on March 23 and will benefit 25 food pantries in the county. Troop 944 is also holding a community blood drive at Bethany United Methodist Church, 2875 Bethany Lane, on Thursday, Feb. 28 from 3 to 8 p.m. Call 1-800-RED-CROSS if you would like to donate.

The historic district is acquiring an audible warning system that will alert people with extremely loud tones when flooding is imminent. This very simple, basic tool should make people more comfortable visiting on rainy days. The first stage should be in place some time in March.

The historic district is celebrating Shop, Dine and Be Mine through February. There are special sales in many shops, free cupcakes on Saturdays and free “love old EC” gifts with a $25 purchase. The Artists Gallery in Taylor’s Collective, 8197 Main St., is showing “Fire and Flood,” a mixed media and collage presentation by Leah Lewman. The show runs from Feb. 26 to March 24. The gallery is open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Wine Bin’s next class will be held on Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. Wine 101 will be a discussion, tasting and lesson on the science behind how we taste wine. The class fee includes a $10 credit towards your purchase. On Feb. 23, it is offering Cocktail Class: Sours and Flips which will feature famous cocktails with eggs, like a classic whiskey sour or a Ramos fizz. The class is at 2 p.m. To register for either of these call 410-465-7802.

The Ellicott Mills Brewing Co. is holding its next Paint Nite on Feb. 24 from 1 to 3 p.m. The class will be painting a Paris-themed wooden plank. To register, go to yaymaker.com. Its next Sip and Stitch will be on Monday, March 4, from 5 to 7 p.m. Bring your knitting and crochet projects and enjoy happy hour prices. The next Jazz Jam at the Judges Bench is on Tuesday, March 5.

The B&O Railroad Museum, Ellicott City Station, is offering Romance by the Rails—P.S. Love You on Feb. 21 from 7 to 9 p.m. The program features letters and writings from the heart of historic figures connected to Ellicott City, including a U.S. President, a Civil War general and the “Sage of Baltimore” H.L. Mencken. Admission is $15. The next Kids Night In at the Railroad Museum will be on Feb. 22 from 4 to 9 p.m. The cost is $15. To sign up call 410-313-0419.

Turf Valley is holding its 39th Wedding Extravaganza on Feb. 22, which includes a fashion show and a variety of vendors. The cost is $30 in advance, $40 at the door. Call 410-423-0805 for more information.

The Howard County Historical Society is holding ameeting on Feb. 24 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Miller Branch library. The meeting is open to current and potential members. The guest speaker is Massachusetts Representative Josh Cutter who will discuss the Mobtown Massacre of 1812. The society’s next Lunch Date with History will be held on March 1. Shawn Herne, executive director of the Babe Ruth Birthplace, will discuss “Babe Ruth—the Babe You Didn’t Know.” Doors open at 11:30 a.m. at the Museum of Howard County History on Court Avenue. The society is again offering a variety of tours, including Walk this Way, Haunted History and the Spirits Pub Tours. Go to hchsmd.org to sign up.