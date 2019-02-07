Valentine's Day offers dinner, wine and chocolate

Valentine’s Day is only a week away and there are some unique ways to celebrate this year.

First, on Feb. 9, at 2:30 p.m., the Miller Branch library is holding a Celebration of Love, marking the 50th anniversary of the first interracial marriage in Howard County. The event is free. For more information call 410-730-6540.

Also, flowers and chocolates are all well and good, but how about chocolate paired with just the right wine? Or chocolate flavored liqueur? On Feb. 9, at 2 p.m., the Wine Bin is holding a cocktail class featuring Bicerin Chocolate Liqueur, which they characterize as the world’s best chocolate liqueur, flavored with hazelnuts and hailing from the foot of the Alps. The class is $25.

On Feb. 14, at 6 p.m., the Wine Bin is holding a wine and chocolate pairing class. The class is $35. To register for either of these classes call 410-465-7802.

For a more traditional celebration, Tersiguel’s French Country Restaurant is offering a five-course tasting menu on Valentine’s Day for $99 per person. For reservations call 410-465-4004.

Georgia Grace Café is offering a multi-course Valentine’s dinner with wine pairings for $50. Reserve soon as space is limited. Call 410-988-8052.

And, my husband Tom and I visited LaPalapa during restaurant weeks. It was snowing outside but inside a fire warmed us up and the food was fantastic. We always enjoy eating on the patio in warm weather but I must say, the dining room, with its colorful chandeliers, that pretty fireplace and soft music, makes for a very romantic setting for your Valentine’s meal.

I met local artist Deanne Lenehan many years ago, when both of us were involved with Historic Ellicott City Inc.’s decorator show houses. Her murals, decorative paintings and faux finishes are all amazing. I am happy to see that lately she is getting a lot of well-deserved recognition.

She won first place in the Visual Harmony Juried Exhibit with her acrylic on canvas, “Moved On.” The juror was Yumi Hogan, adjunct professor at the Maryland Institute College of Art and First Lady of Maryland.

Lenehan is also in the latest Baltimore Magazine in a feature about “Women who move Maryland.” You can see her work at the Pure Wine Café when they open her exhibit there called “Indulgence,” on Feb. 10. Desserts and cocktails will be served and seating is limited to 40 people. To reserve a spot call 410-480-5037.

I see that A Journey From Junk has reopened its store at 8334 Main St. next to the Ellicott Mills Brewing Co.

The B&O Railroad Museum, Ellicott City Station, is holding its next Kids Night In on Feb. 8. The cost is $15. Its next pre-school story time is Feb. 9 at 10:30 a.m. and is open to kids ages 1 ½ to 5 years. The cost is $3. There will be another story time on Feb. 19 at the Ellicott City Colored School, Restored. For more information and to register call 410-313-0419.

The Howard County Historical Society is holding the next Movies at the Museum series at the Museum of Howard County History on Court Avenue on Feb. 9. This free event features movies by local movie producer Lee Doll. This time it’s “Fred Mulligan’s Showcase of the Stars.” The show starts at 7 p.m. and popcorn is included.

On Friday, Feb. 22, hundreds of local and international churches, including Bethany United Methodist Church at 2875 Bethany Lane in Ellicott City, will host the second Work as Worship Retreat livestream event. The Retreat will bring together thousands of business professionals from around the world to hear speakers like Jon Acuff (New York Times best-selling author), Steve Green (president of Hobby Lobby) and Megan Alexander (correspondent at Inside Edition) explore the sacred connection between faith and work. This one-day event will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The cost is $30 per person and includes lunch. To learn more, go to bethanyum.org