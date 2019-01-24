Wine Bin celebrates 10 years on historic Main Street

The Wine Bin is celebrating its 10th anniversary this month. It has been such a great part of the historic district community all those years, from hosting the outdoor movies in the summer months to welcoming the Old Town Farmers Market to its parking area, to providing treats for your well-behaved pooches at Yappy Hours. Oh, and it sells great wine, too!

To mark the occasion, it is holding an afternoon of wine tasting followed by a wine dinner with Rick Moshin of Moshin Winery on Jan. 26. The tasting at the Bin runs from 12 to 6 p.m. At 6:30 p.m., guests will gather and enjoy cheese and charcuterie. Then at 7 p.m., they will cross the street to Tersiguel’s for dinner, then back to the Bin for dessert. The cost is $85 per person.

On Jan. 25 at 7 p.m., the Wine Bin is holding a wine class called All About Pinots.

The Super Bowl is coming up on Feb. 3. This is my favorite sports event of the year, just because I get to eat snacks for dinner while watching the game. We always have dishes like wings and dips and nachos — easy and fun. I prefer wine to beer, so I was interested to see that the Wine Bin is offering a wine class on Feb. 1 at 7 p.m. It’s about food and wine pairing — Super Bowl edition. Each class is $25, with a $10 credit going towards a purchase.

To register for any of these events call 410-465-7802.

If you want to go to the pinot tasting class but don’t know what to do with the kids, consider bringing them to the B&O Railroad Museum, Ellicott City Station for its Kids Night In. Held twice a month, the next one is scheduled for Jan. 25, from 4 to 9 p.m. Kids have lots of activities in a safe environment. The cost is a bargain $15. To register call 410-313-7275.

The next kids’ program at the Museum of Howard County History is scheduled for Feb. 2 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. This one is “Love in the Museum” and features a history of Valentine’s Day, followed by crafting old-fashioned Valentines and making treats for birds. Call 410-480-3250 to register.

The Manor Hill Brewery, at 4411 Manor Lane in Ellicott City, is offering limited release cans of beer in its tap room the first Friday of each month, from 4 to 8:30 p.m. Bare Bones Bar and Grill on Baltimore National Pike holds a Trivia Night every Wednesday starting at 8 p.m. The Ellicott Mills Brewing Co. on Main Street offers a Sip and Stitch the first Monday of the month from 5 to 7 p.m. This should motivate you to finish the knitting and crocheting projects you promised yourself to do as part of your New Year’s resolutions. The Judge’s Bench continues its Jazz Jams on the first Tuesday of every month.

The Ellicott City 50+ Center is hosting The Grief Connection, an ongoing bereavement group for seniors the second Tuesday of each month at 2 p.m. The one-hour session offers sharing, support and guidance at the center at 9401 Frederick Road. The sessions are free. For more information and registration call 410-313-1400.

The Artists’ Gallery at Taylor Collective on Main Street is featuring Art to Warm the Soul in the gallery daily through Feb. 24. Admission is free and it isopen daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Howard County Arts Council, at 8510 High Ridge Road, is showing Hoco Open 2019 through Feb. 16 featuring local artists. Also, it is offering Fiber Redux, featuring two mixed media artists, Kelly Bochmer and Meg Schrap, through Feb. 22.

Don’t forget to take advantage of Howard County Restaurant Weeks, continuing through Feb. 4. I recently visited one of the new restaurants participating —Mad Chef on Resort Road in Turf Valley. It features small plates and easy sharing. We enjoyed crab sliders, tomato bisque and empanadas. I don’t know what specials it is offering during Restaurant Weeks but I’m sure it will be good.