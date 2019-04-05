Parishes and community united by fish fries in Howard and Baltimore counties

It was while standing in line at St. Augustine Church on a recent Friday night that Betty Peterson realized she had her fish fries mixed up.

Fried shrimp, which she had been planning to order, was served at Ascension Catholic Church’s fish fry in Halethorpe, not at St. Augustine’s.

Peterson, of Arbutus, didn’t bat an eye.

“We’re here to support this church,” Peterson said standing with her husband, John. “It’s the best food. People are good company. We have the best time.”

Both St. Augustine, in Elkridge, and Ascension, in Halethorpe, have a long history of hosting fish fries during the Lenten season.

When the two parishes were combined three years ago to form the Catholic Community of Ascension & St. Augustine, the fish fries continued, with the churches alternating Fridays.

During Lent — a period of 40 days that begins on Ash Wednesday (this year on March 6) and ends on Easter Sunday (April 21 this year) — Catholics are asked to abstain from eating meat on Fridays.

Ascension Catholic Church in Halethorpe hosts a Fish Fry on alternate Fridays with a church in Elkridge.

Organized by the Knights of Columbus at St. Augustine and by the Men’s Club of Ascension, the fish fries are popular fundraisers, with the money typically going straight back into the church communities.

“It’s worth doing,” said Bill Miller, fish fry organizer for the Men’s Club. “Everything goes to the church. For the guys in Men’s Club, it is a labor of love.”

Volunteers arrive early on Fridays to do prep work in the kitchen and set up tables and chairs. When the fish fry opens at 5 p.m., volunteers help serve food, clear tables and take on a variety of other tasks that arise. After everyone leaves, volunteers take down the tables and do all the dishes.

“Normally, we have six volunteers, rotating in or coming at different shifts,” said Grand Knight Jim King. “It’s fortunate for us; we have a lot of the same people working and they have the system down.”

Students can also volunteer to help to earn their community service hours.

Katie Otterbein, 14, of Arbutus, sold soda at St. Augustine. A member of Ascension, she helped with its fish fry the week before, drying dishes.

“I signed up for it for service hours,” Otterbein said, while admitting to not being a fan of fish fries. “It was my first time. I didn’t really eat anything from there.”

On average, between 150 and 200 people are served at the fish fries, though the number fluctuates.

“You never know,” said Tom Devlin, fish fry coordinator for the Knights. “Weather messes things up.”

One year, a storm caused a power outage in the community surrounding St. Augustine. While the church still had power, the Knights were not sure whether to open due to the storm.

“It was very successful,” said Tom McCarthy, a Knight from Elkridge. “The weather got better and there were a lot of people still without power looking for some place to eat. You really have no idea.”

One constant at the events is the menu. While there have been a few tweaks over the years, fish remains the headliner at both events, though the rest of the menu varies between the two locales.

Ascension meals include either baked, beer-battered fish, fried shrimp, fried oysters or a combination; along with macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, coleslaw, dessert and coffee or iced tea. Children younger than 7 can get a free grilled cheese sandwich and chips when accompanied by an adult. Prices range from between $8 to $10.

St. Augustine offers either one or two pieces of baked or fried fish, grilled cheese sandwiches, pancakes, French fries or scalloped potatoes, coleslaw, applesauce, cake, coffee, iced tea or juice. All fish dinners also come with a cup of New England clam chowder. Prices range from $5 and $10.

“One year we had pizza,” Devlin said. “It did not go over well.”

Ascension added fried oysters to its menu three years ago, according to Miller.

“One of our members is an oyster nut and suggested the dinner would appeal more to some folks,” he said. “It sounded like a good deal.”

On the first fish fry of the year at St. Augustine, there was a line out the door before and after it opened.

“Last year was our first year and we’re back for the second,” said Helen Carr, of Columbia, at St. Augustine’ fish fry. “It’s delicious.”

Fish fries are more than just good food at good prices, according to Miller.

“It’s a place where a lot of people come to eat dinner, hang out and drink coffee,” Miller said. “It is a social night out.”

Remaining fish fries:

Ascension Brewer Hall, 4603 Poplar Ave., Halethorpe, 410-242-2292; Friday, 5 to 7 p.m.

St. Augustine Church, 5976 Old Washington Road, Elkridge, 410-796-1520: April 12, 5 to 7 p.m.

