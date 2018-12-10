Howard schools will offer free lunches during winter break

In an effort to curb child hunger, for the first time, Howard schools are offering free lunches during two days of winter break.

Howard established the winter meals program “because hunger doesn’t end when school ends,” said Brian Bassett, a county schools spokesman.

“The more days we can offer that [free meals] when school isn’t in session the better,” Bassett said.

Lunches will be available for all children under the age of 18 on Dec. 27 and Dec. 28. Children can go to either the Florence Bain Center and the East Columbia Library Branch, both in Columbia, to receive a meal.

The meals will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on both days.

Before being distributed to the two locations, the lunches will be prepared at Oakland Mills High School, Bassett said.

The school system is collaborating with the county’s Department of Community Resources, the Howard County Library System and the Community Action Council of Howard County to provide the free meals.

During its summer weekday meals program, the school system served a total of 66,276 meals, 16,000 mores than last year.

The East Columbia library served as a mobile site during the summer as well, the first mobile site the school system has ever had. There were also four school locations during the summer.

Of the school systems 58,000 student population, 22.5 percent of students are enrolled in in the school system’s free and reduced meals program known as FARMs, according to Bassett.

The school system has trained all county principals on the importance of the FARMs program and principals are now relaying the same information to their school staff.

Howard families can apply at any point to the FARMs program and if eligible, will be enrolled in the program immediately.

Schools Superintendent Michael Martirano said in a statement it was imperative to have a winter break meals program.

"Hunger doesn’t take a vacation, so it was imperative that we replicate our summer meals program to serve our children during their winter break,” Martirano said in a statement.

All Howard schools are closed for winter break from Christmas Eve to New Year’s Day. Schools reopen Jan. 2.

Read more Howard County Times news. »

CAPTION The man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend has been found dead in his Maryland cell the day that opening statements were expected to begin. News outlets report that 33-year-old Tyler Tessier was found dead of apparent suicide early Thursday at Montgomery County Correctional Facility, a year after Laura Wallen's body was found. Laura Wallen, a Wilde Lake High School teacher, was found dead a in a shallow grave in a secluded field in Damascus last September. The 31-year-old social studies teacher from Olney was reported missing after she failed to show up for the first day of classes. The man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend has been found dead in his Maryland cell the day that opening statements were expected to begin. News outlets report that 33-year-old Tyler Tessier was found dead of apparent suicide early Thursday at Montgomery County Correctional Facility, a year after Laura Wallen's body was found. Laura Wallen, a Wilde Lake High School teacher, was found dead a in a shallow grave in a secluded field in Damascus last September. The 31-year-old social studies teacher from Olney was reported missing after she failed to show up for the first day of classes. CAPTION The man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend has been found dead in his Maryland cell the day that opening statements were expected to begin. News outlets report that 33-year-old Tyler Tessier was found dead of apparent suicide early Thursday at Montgomery County Correctional Facility, a year after Laura Wallen's body was found. Laura Wallen, a Wilde Lake High School teacher, was found dead a in a shallow grave in a secluded field in Damascus last September. The 31-year-old social studies teacher from Olney was reported missing after she failed to show up for the first day of classes. The man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend has been found dead in his Maryland cell the day that opening statements were expected to begin. News outlets report that 33-year-old Tyler Tessier was found dead of apparent suicide early Thursday at Montgomery County Correctional Facility, a year after Laura Wallen's body was found. Laura Wallen, a Wilde Lake High School teacher, was found dead a in a shallow grave in a secluded field in Damascus last September. The 31-year-old social studies teacher from Olney was reported missing after she failed to show up for the first day of classes. CAPTION Peggy Marx, a former neighbor of the Katz family, recalls the family as being anti-social when they lived near her home nearly a decade earlier. David Katz, 24, is the suspected gunman in Sunday's mass shooting at a video game tournament in Jacksonville, FL. (Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun video) Peggy Marx, a former neighbor of the Katz family, recalls the family as being anti-social when they lived near her home nearly a decade earlier. David Katz, 24, is the suspected gunman in Sunday's mass shooting at a video game tournament in Jacksonville, FL. (Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Archbishop William E. Lori celebrates mass at St. Paul Roman Catholic Church in historic Ellicott City about a week after the area was ravaged by severe flooding. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun video) Archbishop William E. Lori celebrates mass at St. Paul Roman Catholic Church in historic Ellicott City about a week after the area was ravaged by severe flooding. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Liz Walsh, Democrat nominee for County Council in District 1, reacts to her victory over incumbent Jon Weinstein, following a recount of the primary election votes on Wednesday, July 11. Liz Walsh, Democrat nominee for County Council in District 1, reacts to her victory over incumbent Jon Weinstein, following a recount of the primary election votes on Wednesday, July 11. CAPTION Hysteria Brewing in Columbia organized a fundraiser In light of the tragic flooding of Ellicott City Historic District. They will be donating 50% of all on premise alcohol and merchandise proceeds to Ellicott City Partnership and an additional amount to Semper K9 Assistance Dogs. Hysteria Brewing in Columbia organized a fundraiser In light of the tragic flooding of Ellicott City Historic District. They will be donating 50% of all on premise alcohol and merchandise proceeds to Ellicott City Partnership and an additional amount to Semper K9 Assistance Dogs.

jnocera@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jessmnocera