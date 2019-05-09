Howard police identify female passenger killed in West Friendship collision

Howard County police identified the female passenger who was killed in a two-vehicle collision in West Friendship earlier this week as Yan Ma, 41, of Millersville.
Ma, pronounced dead at the scene, was the passenger in a Mercedes C300 that was traveling southbound on Route 32 at approximately 12:37 p.m. Tuesday.
As the Mercedes was attempting to make a left turn onto the eastbound Interstate 70 ramp it was struck by a Ford F-250 that was traveling northbound on Route 32, police said.
Police identified the driver of the Mercedes as Bohan Li, 31, of Pasadena and the driver of the F-250, John Edward Turner, 46, of Marriottsville on Wednesday morning. Li, who was transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center had been released as of Wednesday morning and Turner was not seriously injured.
All parties involved were wearing seat belts at the time of the collision.
When attempting to cross Route 32 northbound, investigators believe the Mercedes failed to to yield a right-of-way, police said.