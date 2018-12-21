Howard County voucher program aimed at boosting holiday shopping in historic Ellicott City

Howard officials want last-minute holiday shoppers to visit historic Ellicott City. And they’re willing to sweeten the deal with cash.
County Executive Calvin Ball on Friday announced a collaboration with the nonprofits Visit Howard County and Ellicott City Partnership to give 1,500 spending vouchers — at $10 each — that can be used in more than 20 shops along Main Street through 2 p.m. Dec. 24.
“These businesses persevered through the floods of 2018 and 2016,” said Amanda Hoff, executive director of Visit Howard County during a press conference on Friday. “Our hope is that those who receive the vouchers will spend beyond the $10 in support of the businesses.
“We also hope that anyone who does not receive a voucher will take some time to explore, pick up a last minute gift or two, get a bite to eat, visit a free museum or better yet, all of the above,” she said.
The program will be paid for by Visit Howard County, according to Alexandra Bresani, a spokesman for the county. Vouchers are available on a first come, first serve basis at the Welcome Center on Main Street between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. For more details, call Visit Howard County at 410-313-1900 or go to visithowardcounty.com/see-what-new-in-old-ellicott-city/.
The vouchers can be used at these establishments:
- Attic Antiques
- Be Blends on Main
- Clipper's Canine Cafe
- Discoveries
- Classic Plastic Bricks
- Ellicott Mills Brewing Company
- Georgia Grace Cafe
- Gloss Hair
- StudioJaxon
- EdwinLamp & Gift
- La Palapa Grill & Cantina
- Little Market Cafe
- Main Street Oriental Rugs
- Manor Hill Tavern
- Matcha Time Cafe
- Miss Fit
- Old Mill Cafe
- Oriental Art Collection
- Pam Long Photography
- Park Ridge Trading Co.
- Precious Gifts
- Primitive Beginnings
- Phoenix
- Sayre's Eden Boutique
- Southwest Connection
- Su Casa
- Sunflower Trading Company
- Sweet Elizabeth Jane
- Sweet Cascades, LLC
- Syriana Cafe and Gallery
- Taylor's Collective
- The Cycle Mill Bike Shop
- The Gift Shop at EC Pops
- The Wine Bin
- Wind River Clothing & Gift
