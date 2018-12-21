Howard County voucher program aimed at boosting holiday shopping in historic Ellicott City

Howard officials want last-minute holiday shoppers to visit historic Ellicott City. And they’re willing to sweeten the deal with cash.

County Executive Calvin Ball on Friday announced a collaboration with the nonprofits Visit Howard County and Ellicott City Partnership to give 1,500 spending vouchers — at $10 each — that can be used in more than 20 shops along Main Street through 2 p.m. Dec. 24.

“These businesses persevered through the floods of 2018 and 2016,” said Amanda Hoff, executive director of Visit Howard County during a press conference on Friday. “Our hope is that those who receive the vouchers will spend beyond the $10 in support of the businesses.

“We also hope that anyone who does not receive a voucher will take some time to explore, pick up a last minute gift or two, get a bite to eat, visit a free museum or better yet, all of the above,” she said.

The program will be paid for by Visit Howard County, according to Alexandra Bresani, a spokesman for the county. Vouchers are available on a first come, first serve basis at the Welcome Center on Main Street between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. For more details, call Visit Howard County at 410-313-1900 or go to visithowardcounty.com/see-what-new-in-old-ellicott-city/.

The vouchers can be used at these establishments:

Attic Antiques

Be Blends on Main

Clipper's Canine Cafe

Discoveries

Classic Plastic Bricks

Ellicott Mills Brewing Company

Georgia Grace Cafe

Gloss Hair

StudioJaxon

EdwinLamp & Gift

La Palapa Grill & Cantina

Little Market Cafe

Main Street Oriental Rugs

Manor Hill Tavern

Matcha Time Cafe

Miss Fit

Old Mill Cafe

Oriental Art Collection

Pam Long Photography

Park Ridge Trading Co.

Precious Gifts

Primitive Beginnings

Phoenix

Sayre's Eden Boutique

Southwest Connection

Su Casa

Sunflower Trading Company

Sweet Elizabeth Jane

Sweet Cascades, LLC

Syriana Cafe and Gallery

Taylor's Collective

The Cycle Mill Bike Shop

The Gift Shop at EC Pops

The Wine Bin

Wind River Clothing & Gift

elogan@baltsun.com

twitter.com/erinblogan