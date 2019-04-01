Howard County to host free veterans resource fair next week

Howard County will host a resource fair next week to provide support for veterans who live in the county and their families.

The event will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday on the fourth floor of the Rouse Company Foundation Student Services Building at Howard Community College. Admission is free.

At the fair, veterans can talk to organizations that provide services and support, receive professional attire and get free medical screenings. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs will also offer on-the-spot eBenefits registration and claim status.

Donations of new or gently used professional clothing will be accepted until Wednesday at the Department of Community Resources and Services in Columbia, the George Howard Building in Ellicott City and Success in Style/Phil’s Closet in Savage.

A sign language interpreter for people who are deaf or hard of hearing will be available if requested seven working days prior to the fair. Services can be requested at 410-313-6400 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

More than 380,000 veterans live in Maryland and more than 20,000 live in Howard County, according to a press release about the fair.

For more information, contact Lisa Terry at 410-313-0821.

