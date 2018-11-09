Veterans offer a living history lesson at Ellicott City school

Ron Conran served in the Navy during the Korean War and for the past five years has attended Veterans Elementary School’s Salute to Veterans.

“It’s almost a tradition with me,” the Ellicott City resident said.

Conran, a member of the VFW Post 7472 in Ellicott City, was among the 25 veterans honored at school’s 11th annual ceremony on Friday.

Almost all of Conran’s 19 grandchildren attended or are students at the Ellicott City school.

Veterans Day is Sunday, and this year marks the 100th anniversary of when the 11th hour, of the 11th day, of the 11th month brought an end to The Great War, also known as The War to End All Wars and World War I.

In 1919, President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed Nov. 11 as “Armistice Day,” and Veterans Day became a legal holiday on May 13, 1938, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Veterans Elementary opened in 2007 and sits on land the county purchased from Post 7472.

That’s how Veterans Elementary got its name, said Post Commander Christopher Bowers.

Bowers, who served in the Marine Corps for nine years, said post members enjoy taking part in the ceremony.

Jess Nocera / BSMG Veterans Geoffrey Frost (far left), Ron Conran (left) and Jason Franklin (right) attended the Veterans Elementary School ceremony Friday morning where their grandchildren have either gone or are students at the school. Veterans Geoffrey Frost (far left), Ron Conran (left) and Jason Franklin (right) attended the Veterans Elementary School ceremony Friday morning where their grandchildren have either gone or are students at the school. (Jess Nocera / BSMG)

Veterans had a chance to sit down, and swap old war stories with each other over coffee and breakfast in the school’s library.

Students left handwritten thank-you notes and acrostic poems with the word “Veteran” on the library’s bookshelves. In the poems, students wrote words such as “American,” “Very brave,” “Earned medals,” “They’re fearless,” and “Never give up.”

During the ceremony, the Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps from Howard High School performed the presentation of colors, the l elementary school orchestra performed “The Star-Spangled Banner,” the band ensemble performed “My Country, ’Tis of Thee,” and schools Superintendent Michael Martirano and state Sen. Gail Bates spoke.

Jess Nocera/BSMG Veterans Elementary School Principal Robert Bruce welcomes students, staff, veterans and honored guests to Friday's ceremony. Veterans Elementary School Principal Robert Bruce welcomes students, staff, veterans and honored guests to Friday's ceremony. (Jess Nocera/BSMG)

James Franklin, of Columbia, served in the Air Force during the Vietnam War.

Wearing an Air Force button-down shirt, Franklin attended Friday’s ceremony because of his three grandchildren that attend Veterans Elementary.

“It’s important they [the students] understand that the U.S. did not get to be this way by accident, a lot of people took part in it and a lot of people died,” Franklin said.

Read more Howard County Times news. »

CAPTION The man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend has been found dead in his Maryland cell the day that opening statements were expected to begin. News outlets report that 33-year-old Tyler Tessier was found dead of apparent suicide early Thursday at Montgomery County Correctional Facility, a year after Laura Wallen's body was found. Laura Wallen, a Wilde Lake High School teacher, was found dead a in a shallow grave in a secluded field in Damascus last September. The 31-year-old social studies teacher from Olney was reported missing after she failed to show up for the first day of classes. The man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend has been found dead in his Maryland cell the day that opening statements were expected to begin. News outlets report that 33-year-old Tyler Tessier was found dead of apparent suicide early Thursday at Montgomery County Correctional Facility, a year after Laura Wallen's body was found. Laura Wallen, a Wilde Lake High School teacher, was found dead a in a shallow grave in a secluded field in Damascus last September. The 31-year-old social studies teacher from Olney was reported missing after she failed to show up for the first day of classes. CAPTION The man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend has been found dead in his Maryland cell the day that opening statements were expected to begin. News outlets report that 33-year-old Tyler Tessier was found dead of apparent suicide early Thursday at Montgomery County Correctional Facility, a year after Laura Wallen's body was found. Laura Wallen, a Wilde Lake High School teacher, was found dead a in a shallow grave in a secluded field in Damascus last September. The 31-year-old social studies teacher from Olney was reported missing after she failed to show up for the first day of classes. The man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend has been found dead in his Maryland cell the day that opening statements were expected to begin. News outlets report that 33-year-old Tyler Tessier was found dead of apparent suicide early Thursday at Montgomery County Correctional Facility, a year after Laura Wallen's body was found. Laura Wallen, a Wilde Lake High School teacher, was found dead a in a shallow grave in a secluded field in Damascus last September. The 31-year-old social studies teacher from Olney was reported missing after she failed to show up for the first day of classes. CAPTION Peggy Marx, a former neighbor of the Katz family, recalls the family as being anti-social when they lived near her home nearly a decade earlier. David Katz, 24, is the suspected gunman in Sunday's mass shooting at a video game tournament in Jacksonville, FL. (Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun video) Peggy Marx, a former neighbor of the Katz family, recalls the family as being anti-social when they lived near her home nearly a decade earlier. David Katz, 24, is the suspected gunman in Sunday's mass shooting at a video game tournament in Jacksonville, FL. (Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Archbishop William E. Lori celebrates mass at St. Paul Roman Catholic Church in historic Ellicott City about a week after the area was ravaged by severe flooding. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun video) Archbishop William E. Lori celebrates mass at St. Paul Roman Catholic Church in historic Ellicott City about a week after the area was ravaged by severe flooding. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Liz Walsh, Democrat nominee for County Council in District 1, reacts to her victory over incumbent Jon Weinstein, following a recount of the primary election votes on Wednesday, July 11. Liz Walsh, Democrat nominee for County Council in District 1, reacts to her victory over incumbent Jon Weinstein, following a recount of the primary election votes on Wednesday, July 11. CAPTION Hysteria Brewing in Columbia organized a fundraiser In light of the tragic flooding of Ellicott City Historic District. They will be donating 50% of all on premise alcohol and merchandise proceeds to Ellicott City Partnership and an additional amount to Semper K9 Assistance Dogs. Hysteria Brewing in Columbia organized a fundraiser In light of the tragic flooding of Ellicott City Historic District. They will be donating 50% of all on premise alcohol and merchandise proceeds to Ellicott City Partnership and an additional amount to Semper K9 Assistance Dogs.

jnocera@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jessmnocera