Work begins to revive Normandy Shopping Center, an Ellicott City landmark

Howard’s oldest shopping center is undergoing a remodeling and its owners have demolished portions of the main structure.

Normandy Shopping Center, off Route 40 in Ellicott City, will be outfitted with new walls and a new facade. The partial demolition in the 104,000-square-foot space started Sept. 28 and is slated for completion at the end of 2019.

David Moxley, a co-owner of the land, in an interview said he received letters of interest from enough entities to fill 40 percent of the space.

The rendering is a design of what the main shopping center might look like. The center originally opened in 1961 and was the first in Howard County.

Moxley declined to disclose who sent letters or how many he received. The space could hold between 14 and 16 tenants depending on how space each occupant needs, he said.

“This is an ongoing process,” Moxley said. “We are just in the preliminary approval phase.”

Moxley on Wednesday evening presented renderings of what the shopping plaza might look to the county’s Design Advisory Panel.

The center, which has been in Moxley’s family since 1897, was formerly anchored by Safeway. After the grocery store declined to renew its lease in 2008 and the Miller Ford dealership closed, the center began to decline. It has been vacant since 2016.

Moxley said he is still determining who will use the empty plot of land next to the center.

“We’ve been talking to people about it but we don’t have a deal yet,” he said, declining to disclose which entities asked to be there.

The lot has a zoning designation that could allow nursing homes or traditional neighborhood shopping centers.

