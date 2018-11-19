Hearing in Glenelg High hate crimes case pushed back

An attorney for one of the four former Glenelg High School students charged with hate crimes after racial epithets and swastikas were found scrawled on the school’s grounds in May told a judge Monday he needs more time to study new information.

Tyler Curtiss, 18, of Brookeville, appeared before Howard County Circuit Court Administrative Judge William V. Tucker with his lawyer, Mark Muffoletto, at a scheduled motions hearing.

Due to the “voluminous amount of discovery,” received last week, Muffoletto requested a new date to discuss motions in the case and a date for trial.

Muffoletto declined further comment.

In earlier court proceedings, all four teens have said they are not guilty.

Curtiss, wearing a white shirt, a red tie, a blue sports jacket and khakis, waived his right to a speedy trial.

Tucker approved a move of a motions hearing to Dec. 18 — a week before Christmas —and set a Jan. 14 trial.

Curtiss, Joshua Shaffer, 18, of Mount Airy, Seth Taylor, 19, of Glenwood and Matthew Lipp, 18, of Woodbine, all face seven-count indictments, including three hate-crime charges.

A motions hearing for Lipp, as well as all trials for the four, are expected in the next two months.

The four graduated from Glenelg High School in May, according to a county schools spokesman.

The four each face three counts related to race or religious harassment, two destruction of property-related charges and two trespassing charges and, according to a court records and a state’s attorney indictment summary. All charges are misdemeanors.

On May 24, swastikas and racial epithets, including one that county police said targeted the school’s African-American principal, were found painted on the school’s campus exterior walls, parking lot and sidewalks, during a morning awards ceremony for Glenelg graduating seniors.

Police said the four were identified by images from school surveillance cameras.

jnocera@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jessmnocera